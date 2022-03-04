If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to start eating better, then you’ve probably already figured out that this means upgrading your home cooking game. Preparing your own meals at home is more time-consuming than eating pre-prepared store-bought foods. At the same time, pre-prepared meals makes things so easy. If you could use a little help in the kitchen, HelloFresh delivers recipes right to your door every week — and if you’re a new member, you get 16 free meals, free home delivery, and three surprise gifts when you sign up. Here’s how it all works.

There are a number of meal kit delivery services out there, but HelloFresh leads the pack. How HelloFresh works is simple: After you sign up, you customize your meal plan based on your preferences, and every week, you’ll get two to six meal kits shipped right to your home that serve two to four people, depending on which plan you choose. The meal kits include fresh produce sourced directly from farmers, divided into pre-portioned quantities and complete with recipes so you can get cooking right away while cutting down on food waste.

It’s not hard to see how HelloFresh saves you time; not only do you not have to select and measure out your ingredients but you also don’t have to hem and haw about what to have for dinner that night. HelloFresh plans are flexible as well, catering to a variety of preferences and cooking habits. You can get Quick & Easy meals if you don’t like to spend a lot of time cooking, Family-Friendly meals if you’re feeding a family, and Veggie or Pescatarian meals, to name a few examples. Meal complements (such as additional sides or extra proteins) are available from HelloFresh market to add to your box as well. HelloFresh allows you to adjust your plan as you go, too. If you want to change up your meals or even skip a week, you can easily do so on the fly.

HelloFresh meals start at $7.99 per serving, which gets you four meals for four people (16 servings total). HelloFresh offers as many as six meals for four people per week (24 servings total), with the larger plans being cheaper per meal. However, through 2022, you can sign up for HelloFresh at any time and enjoy your first 16 meals totally free. You also get free shipping for your meal kits, and as a cherry on top, HelloFresh is throwing in three mystery gifts with your plan.

