Heaven’s Door Spirits is releasing Bootleg Series Volume VI bourbon

The newest release from heaven's Door was matured in Limousin barrels

By
Heaven's Door
Heaven's Door

Heaven’s Door Spirits is much more than just a celebrity brand. Co-founded by folk singer and musical icon Bob Dylan, the brand is well-known for its award-winning whiskeys and unique, artistic bottle designs. Fans love the brand for its flagship expressions, but it’s also well-known for its limited-release offerings. Its newest expression is a limited-edition whiskey called Bootleg Volume VI.

Heaven’s Door Bootleg Volume VI

Heaven's Door
Heaven's Door

The most recent expression in this limited-release series is a blend of twelve, thirteen, and fourteen-year-old wheated bourbons that are finished in Limousin cigar barrels. The secondary finishing adds flavors like toasted oak, dried fruits, and gentle wintry spices. Combined with the soft, sweet flavors of the wheated bourbon and you have a balanced, highly memorable expression.

“A cigar barrel is given its name due to its tall, elongated cigar-like shape,” Alex Moore, Lead Blender for Heaven’s Door, said in a press release.

“The shape of this barrel provides more whiskey to wood-to-surface contact, which yields more pronounced flavor notes,” explained Moore. “Additionally, the Limousin oak is air dried over time versus kiln dried, which makes a big difference in terms of the tannins and sugars that are naturally resident in the oak.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass on a table
Timothy James / Unsplash

Even though you can grab a bottle of Heaven’s Door’s other expression at your local liquor retailer, the same can’t be said for Heaven’s Door Bootleg Volume VI. This is a limited-release expression, with only 5,000 bottles being made available worldwide. It’s currently available exclusively at select retailers and heavensdoor.com for the suggested retail price of $499.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
