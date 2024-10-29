 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Pick from black or red with these colorful Halloween margaritas

Make use of activated charcoal or pomegranite juice to brighten your margaritas

By
Strong Spirits Set. Hard alcoholic drinks in glasses in assortment: vodka, cognac, tequila, brandy and whiskey, grappa, liqueur, vermouth, tincture, rum. Vintage bar counter background, selective focus
5ph / Adobe Stock

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to prepare drinks menus for any parties you have coming up — and here’s one for the margarita lovers. The tequila brand Casa Del Sol from actress Eva Longoria has two recipes for margaritas in seasonal colors of black or bright red, giving a spooky vibe but still being great flavors.

The black version uses activated charcoal to give it its ink blank appearance, which is visually striking but easy to mix for a seasonal sip. There’s also black salt for a fancy-looking rim if you can get your hands on it. And the red version incorporates pomegranate juice to give it a bloody hue and to add a sharp and fruity flavor to the combination of tequila and triple sec, with the more traditional regular salt rim plus a handful of pomegranate seeds for an attractive and on theme garnish.

Recommended Videos

Casa Del Sol’s Black Magic Margarita

Casa Del Sol.
Casa Del Sol

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Casa Del Sol Anejo
  • 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1/2 oz Activated Charcoal
  • 1/2 oz Simple Syrup
  • 1/2 oz Triple Sec
  • Black Salt for Rim
  • Lime Edge for Garnish

Method:

Related

Rim the glass with black salt and set aside. In a shaker, mix tequila, lime juice, activated charcoal, simple syrup and triple sec with ice. Shake and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Casa Del Sol’s Vampire’s Kiss Margarita

Casa Del Sol.
Casa Del Sol.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Casa Del Sol Blanco
  • 1 oz Pomegranate Juice
  • 3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1/2 oz Simple Syrup
  • Pomegranate Seeds for Garnish

Method:

In a shaker, mix tequila, pomegranate juice, lime juice, and simple syrup with ice. Shake well and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with pomegranate seeds.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Unusual Mexican cocktails for National Mezcal Day
Combining mezcal and tequila, and a savory smokey creation with the flavors of carne asada
unusual mezcal cocktails oaxaca old fashioned

Mezcal has shot to popularity in the U.S. in the last decade, sometimes even eclipsing tequila or whiskey as the spirit that gets all of the attention in bars. And while you'll come across plenty of simple and easy to make mezcal cocktails, it's a spirit that bartenders also love to experiment with, coming up with novel and exciting ways to explore its smokey, rich flavors.

With National Mezcal Day happening this week, we've already covered a clarified milk mezcal cocktail which brings its flavors together with fruits and coffee. But today we have two more unusual mezcal cocktails, both of which capture the flavors of Mexico in different ways.
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
From Alma Fonda Fina, Denver, CO

Read more
Embrace Japanese citrus with this Yuzu Martini cocktail
Japanese craft vodka and yuzu citrus come together for an elegant martini
yuzu martini cocktail haku 4

Martinis are drinks that come in all varieties these days, from the classic gin and vermouth with nothing added to sweet and ubiquitous espresso martinis. But at its heart, the martini is a vehicle for exploring the complexity of simple ingredients. And that philosophy is a great fit for the rising interest in the cocktail culture of Japan, which embraces high-end ingredients prepared in innovative ways to create perfectly balanced drinks.

This recipe for a Haku Yuzu Martini shows off some of the flavors of Japan, bringing together Haku Japanese craft vodka from the House of Suntory with juice from the yuzu citrus, which is a delicate flavor often described as halfway between a lemon and a mandarin, or perhaps a grapefruit. If you can find some yuzu juice, this would make for a delicious and unusual cocktail that shows off the best of the vodka.

Read more
Explore the fruity flavors of cognac with the Tercet Tropical cocktail
Combine Rémy Martin Tercet with jam syrup and pineapple juice for a tropical fruity flavor
Rémy Martin

Cognac is a spirit which is frequently overlooked or misunderstood, but it has much to offer both the casual drinker and the cocktail enthusiast. As it is in some ways similar to whiskey, it is typically drunk neat, on the rocks, or with a small splash of water to bring out its flavors. However, it is also a versatile and useful cocktail ingredient.

You'll find cognac in classic cocktails like the Sidecar, the Vieux Carre, and the Brandy Alexander, where it is often mixed with sweet or fruity flavors to complement its spicy, chocolate, or fruity flavors.

Read more