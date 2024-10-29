Make use of activated charcoal or pomegranite juice to brighten your margaritas

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to prepare drinks menus for any parties you have coming up — and here’s one for the margarita lovers. The tequila brand Casa Del Sol from actress Eva Longoria has two recipes for margaritas in seasonal colors of black or bright red, giving a spooky vibe but still being great flavors.

The black version uses activated charcoal to give it its ink blank appearance, which is visually striking but easy to mix for a seasonal sip. There’s also black salt for a fancy-looking rim if you can get your hands on it. And the red version incorporates pomegranate juice to give it a bloody hue and to add a sharp and fruity flavor to the combination of tequila and triple sec, with the more traditional regular salt rim plus a handful of pomegranate seeds for an attractive and on theme garnish.

Casa Del Sol’s Black Magic Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Casa Del Sol Anejo

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz Activated Charcoal

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

1/2 oz Triple Sec

Black Salt for Rim

Lime Edge for Garnish

Method:

Rim the glass with black salt and set aside. In a shaker, mix tequila, lime juice, activated charcoal, simple syrup and triple sec with ice. Shake and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Casa Del Sol’s Vampire’s Kiss Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Casa Del Sol Blanco

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

Pomegranate Seeds for Garnish

Method:

In a shaker, mix tequila, pomegranate juice, lime juice, and simple syrup with ice. Shake well and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with pomegranate seeds.