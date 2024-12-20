 Skip to main content
We can’t wait to make these gorgeous tequila holiday cocktails

Winter tequila cocktails for inspire for the holidays

By
gorgeous tequila holiday cocktails cajeta ct horiz final portergabi 4118
Gabi Porter @gabiporter

We’ve been banging the drum for tequila cocktails for winter here at The Manual, because this spirit deserves to be enjoyed all year round. While many people opt to mix tequila with light, fruity flavors like the citrus of a margarita, this versatile spirit can work equally well with wintery flavors like pumpkin and amaros as shown by these recipes from Hiatus Tequila. I’m particularly intrigued by the combination of tequila and my beloved Cynar amaro, which is something I’ll be trying as soon as possible.

Cajeta

Gabi Porter @gabiporter

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Hiatus Tequila Añejo
  • 0.5 oz Cynar
  • 0.5 oz Coconut Cream
  • 1 oz Simple Syrup*

Method:

Ice a shaker tin and add tequila, simple syrup, Cynar, and coconut cream. Shake for 10-15 seconds. Rim a coupe or martini glass with dried coconut. Strain into the glass.

**Simple Syrup (1:1): Heat equal parts of water and sugar in a saucepan. Stir frequently until sugar is dissolved. Turn heat off and let cool. Label, date, and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 month.

Calabaza Flip

Gabi Porter @gabiporter

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Hiatus Tequila Añejo
  • 1 oz Pumpkin Puree*
  • 0.5 oz Caffo
  • 0.5 oz Simple Syrup*
  • 1 whole Egg

Method:

Ice a shaker tin, lock the tin and shake as hard as you can to chill the empty tin. Remove the ice and add tequila, pumpkin puree, Caffo, simple syrup, and egg to the chilled tin. Shake vigorously for 30-45 seconds to whip the egg. Strain into a coup. Garnish with fresh nutmeg and a star anise.

*Pumpkin Puree: Heat equal parts of water and sugar in a saucepan. Stir frequently until sugar is dissolved. Turn heat off and let cool. Label, date, and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 month.

