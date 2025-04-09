 Skip to main content
I’m dying to try this Tomato & Basil Gin and Tonic

High angle view of basil In a bowl
Dmytro Lvivsky / Mauritius Images / EyeEm / Adobe Stock

This season, savory cocktails are all the rage. That’s great for me personally, as there’s nothing I love more than dousing my G&T with celery bitters. If that sounds odd to you, then let me counter: plenty of gins have savory notes in them, using botanicals like rosemary, salt, and even olives.

If you’re interested in trying a more savory take on the gin and tonic then this recipe from Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications & Host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer’s, hits all the notes with its use of basil and tomato.

Tomato & Basil Gin and Tonic

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz gin
  • 1 oz fresh tomato juice (preferably from ripe heirloom tomatoes for a richer flavor)
  • 1/4 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz basil simple syrup*
  • 4 oz tonic water
  • Fresh basil leaves
  • A pinch of sea salt

Method:

  • In a shaker, combine the gin, fresh tomato juice, lemon juice, and basil simple syrup.
  • Add ice and shake lightly to chill and combine.
  • Strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with fresh ice.
  • Top with tonic water and stir gently.
  • Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil and, if you like, a pinch of sea salt to bring out the savory notes.

Basil Simple Syrup:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

Method:

  • Combine water and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.
  • Add the fresh basil leaves and simmer for 15-20 minutes to infuse the syrup with basil flavor.
  • Strain the syrup to remove the basil leaves and allow it to cool.

