I’m dying to try this Tomato & Basil Gin and Tonic

This season, savory cocktails are all the rage. That’s great for me personally, as there’s nothing I love more than dousing my G&T with celery bitters. If that sounds odd to you, then let me counter: plenty of gins have savory notes in them, using botanicals like rosemary, salt, and even olives.

If you’re interested in trying a more savory take on the gin and tonic then this recipe from Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications & Host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer’s, hits all the notes with its use of basil and tomato.

Tomato & Basil Gin and Tonic

Ingredients:

2 oz gin

1 oz fresh tomato juice (preferably from ripe heirloom tomatoes for a richer flavor)

1/4 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz basil simple syrup*

4 oz tonic water

Fresh basil leaves

A pinch of sea salt

Method:

In a shaker, combine the gin, fresh tomato juice, lemon juice, and basil simple syrup.

Add ice and shake lightly to chill and combine.

Strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with fresh ice.

Top with tonic water and stir gently.

Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil and, if you like, a pinch of sea salt to bring out the savory notes.

Basil Simple Syrup:

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

Method: