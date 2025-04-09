I’m dying to try this Tomato & Basil Gin and Tonic

This season, savory cocktails are all the rage. That’s great for me personally, as there’s nothing I love more than dousing my G&T with celery bitters. If that sounds odd to you, then let me counter: plenty of gins have savory notes in them, using botanicals like rosemary, salt, and even olives.
If you’re interested in trying a more savory take on the gin and tonic then this recipe from Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications & Host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer’s, hits all the notes with its use of basil and tomato.
Tomato & Basil Gin and Tonic
Ingredients:
- 2 oz gin
- 1 oz fresh tomato juice (preferably from ripe heirloom tomatoes for a richer flavor)
- 1/4 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 oz basil simple syrup*
- 4 oz tonic water
- Fresh basil leaves
- A pinch of sea salt
Method:
- In a shaker, combine the gin, fresh tomato juice, lemon juice, and basil simple syrup.
- Add ice and shake lightly to chill and combine.
- Strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with fresh ice.
- Top with tonic water and stir gently.
- Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil and, if you like, a pinch of sea salt to bring out the savory notes.
Basil Simple Syrup:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
Method:
- Combine water and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.
- Add the fresh basil leaves and simmer for 15-20 minutes to infuse the syrup with basil flavor.
- Strain the syrup to remove the basil leaves and allow it to cool.