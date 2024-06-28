 Skip to main content
Here’s what people are drinking for the Fourth of July

From hard seltzers to rum punch - what's hot this holiday

With Fourth of July coming next week, everyone is getting ready for grilling, picnicking, and, of course, drinking. As people get ready to toast to the start of the summer, restaurant technology company Toast has analyzed it platform data to highlight what the top trends are for eating and drinking this July 4. So if you’re looking for some inspiration, or wondering what drinks you should pick up to keep the crowd happy, then have a look at the drinks data below.

One trend that has climbed to great new heights over the last decade is hard seltzers, with many people opting to sip an alcoholic lemonade or other simple, pre-made beverage whether they are going out or staying in. That trend is rocketing on up toward summer, so if you want a simple and crowd-pleasing option for drinks then a bucket of ice with a bunch of hard seltzers is an easy win. If you’re feeling fancy though, you can mix your own sparkling water cocktails to get that bubbly, refreshing drink experience but with your own choices of flavoring.

A spirit which is having a real moment right now is tequila. Tequila used to have a pretty poor reputation, as it has often been marred by cheap mixtos and dubious slammer shots at college bars. But the craft tequila trend is huge right now, with smaller batch artisanal tequila makers creating high-quality spirits using traditional methods. There are endless tequila cocktails you can try — and Toast highlights the margarita and paloma as two perennially popular options — but a really great tequila deserves to be sipped neat.

Another spirit which is seeing its fortunes rise is rum. Rum is often overlooked outside of Tiki circles, and even for enthusiastic home mixologists it can be tough to keep up with all the different styles and brands that are out there. If you don’t fancy going full Tiki and investing in a whole range of different rums, you can still enjoy classic cocktails like the holiday classic pina colada or the daiquiri — and rum is also a great base for a punch for a big group.

