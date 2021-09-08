This Mini Air Fryer Gets a Giant Deal at Walmart Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Right now, you can buy a Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer for just $57 at Walmart, saving you $43 on the usual price. If you’re looking to cook in a healthier and more time-efficient way, an air fryer is one of the best solutions out there. But with such a huge saving available, we’re expecting stock at Walmart to be pretty limited, so if you want to embrace everyone’s favorite kitchen appliance, you’ll need to do so quickly. You won’t regret it.

Offering many of the features that the best air fryers provide, the Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer is the ideal solution if you’re keen to dip into the best air fryer recipes to change up your cooking methods. Air frying uses rapid hot air technology to cook food while using little to no oil so you get a golden and crispy finish but in a healthier manner.

The Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer offers easy-to-use controls so you can set cooking times for up to 30 minutes as well as adjust the temperature to 400 degrees F as and when needed. The 3.2-quart food basket fits up to 2 pounds of food so you can easily cook many of your favorite meals, whether you’re looking to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorites such as chicken, French fries, onion rings, and even desserts. The gadget even comes with a bonus recipe book containing 25 recipes so you can get started within moments.

Promising low odor and no mess thanks to the non-stick and dishwasher-safe food basket, the Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer is incredibly convenient and far better for your health than conventional frying options.

Normally priced at $100, the Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer is down to just $57 at Walmart for a limited time only. A saving of $43, this is a great time to embrace just how much air frying can change your cooking habits. It tastes so much nicer than regular frying options, too. Snap it up now while stocks last.

More Air Fryer Deals

