  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Mini Air Fryer Gets a Giant Deal at Walmart Today

By
Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer on a kitchen counter next to a bowl of fries.

Right now, you can buy a Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer for just $57 at Walmart, saving you $43 on the usual price. If you’re looking to cook in a healthier and more time-efficient way, an air fryer is one of the best solutions out there. But with such a huge saving available, we’re expecting stock at Walmart to be pretty limited, so if you want to embrace everyone’s favorite kitchen appliance, you’ll need to do so quickly. You won’t regret it.

Offering many of the features that the best air fryers provide, the Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer is the ideal solution if you’re keen to dip into the best air fryer recipes to change up your cooking methods. Air frying uses rapid hot air technology to cook food while using little to no oil so you get a golden and crispy finish but in a healthier manner.

The Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer offers easy-to-use controls so you can set cooking times for up to 30 minutes as well as adjust the temperature to 400 degrees F as and when needed. The 3.2-quart food basket fits up to 2 pounds of food so you can easily cook many of your favorite meals, whether you’re looking to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorites such as chicken, French fries, onion rings, and even desserts. The gadget even comes with a bonus recipe book containing 25 recipes so you can get started within moments.

Promising low odor and no mess thanks to the non-stick and dishwasher-safe food basket, the Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer is incredibly convenient and far better for your health than conventional frying options.

Normally priced at $100, the Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer is down to just $57 at Walmart for a limited time only. A saving of $43, this is a great time to embrace just how much air frying can change your cooking habits. It tastes so much nicer than regular frying options, too. Snap it up now while stocks last.

More Air Fryer Deals

There are plenty of other air fryer deals if you want to see what else is out there before committing to a purchase. If you’re keen to make your kitchen more efficient, we also have all the best Instant Pot deals and we’ve curated all the best Ninja deals, too, so there’s something for every occasion while you cook.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$70 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Amazon

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $149
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$150 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Amazon

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$74 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
Buy at Walmart

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Dandruff Shampoo for Men to Eliminate White Flakes

best dandruff shampoo for men man with gettyimages

The 12 Best Disney Movies of All Time

An Easy Guide To Making Roman Style Pizza

Pinsa Romana from Donato.

Best Cheap Mattress Sales and Deals for September 2021

Layla Hybrid Mattress

How To Save Over $100 With Vitamix Deals Today

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender in a kitchen environment next to a sink tap.

Cascadian Outfitters Is Giving Back to the LGBTQ+ Community

brands giving back cascadian outfitters lgbtq 2

You Won’t Believe This Gas Grill Deal at Amazon Today

Master Cook 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill on a white background.

How To Make a Tom and Jerry Cocktail, a Cold-Weather Favorite

Christmas Tom and Jerry cocktail, whipped cream eggnog with spices, dairy milk beverage, with christmas decorations, rustic wooden background copy space.

It’s the Perfect Time To Buy a Keurig K-Slim With This Best Buy Deal

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker on a white background.

Walmart Slashed the Price of This Mini Instant Pot Today

Instant Pot Duo Mini on a white background.

Why You Need to Get this Custom Modular Sofa

allform modular sofa in the living room.

How To Make a Killer Meatloaf (It’s Easier Than You Think)

Meatloaf, Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Crispy Onion Straws from Joy's Cafe in Atlanta

Los Angeles Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Eat, and More