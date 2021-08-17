This Best-Selling Air Fryer Is Ridiculously Cheap at Walmart Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

An air fryer is a great way to cook your favorite things more healthily, and right now, you can snap up a Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer for just $60, saving you $39 on the usual price. Available at Walmart, stock is sure to be limited at this price so if you want to get in on the action, hit the buy button immediately to enjoy the benefits of air frying for less.

The Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer offers many of the features that the best air fryers provide thanks to how it cooks food. Using rapid hot air technology, air fryers cook food using little to no oil, meaning a crisper finish and a healthier method compared to traditional frying. With plenty of great air fryer recipes out there to try, you can use the Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer to cook all kinds of things from chicken and French fries, to onion rings, or even desserts. Whatever you place in there, the food is cooked to a golden and crispy finish every time.

Thanks to the design of the Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer, you can set cooking times up to 30 minutes and temperatures up to 400 degrees F so you’re in full control. The 3.2-quart food basket fits up to 2 pounds of food and is non-stick and dishwasher-safe so it’s easy to clean up afterwards. The air fryer even comes with a bonus recipe book including 25 recipes so you can get started straight away.

Ordinarily priced at $99, the Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer is down to just $60 at Walmart right now saving you $39 on the usual price. If you’re keen to dabble in air frying and don’t want to spend too much, this is the ideal starting point with sufficient capacity and features to soon sell you on the idea. Be quick as stock is sure to be limited.

More Air Fryer Deals

Looking for an air fryer but not sure if this is the one for you? There are plenty of other air fryer deals worth paying attention to. Alternatively, you might want to consider checking out the Instant Pot deals for other great ways to improve your cooking process so you get the most from your mealtimes.

Editors' Recommendations