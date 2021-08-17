  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Best-Selling Air Fryer Is Ridiculously Cheap at Walmart Today

By
Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer placed on a kitchen countertop next to some food.

An air fryer is a great way to cook your favorite things more healthily, and right now, you can snap up a Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer for just $60, saving you $39 on the usual price. Available at Walmart, stock is sure to be limited at this price so if you want to get in on the action, hit the buy button immediately to enjoy the benefits of air frying for less.

The Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer offers many of the features that the best air fryers provide thanks to how it cooks food. Using rapid hot air technology, air fryers cook food using little to no oil, meaning a crisper finish and a healthier method compared to traditional frying. With plenty of great air fryer recipes out there to try, you can use the Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer to cook all kinds of things from chicken and French fries, to onion rings, or even desserts. Whatever you place in there, the food is cooked to a golden and crispy finish every time.

Thanks to the design of the Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer, you can set cooking times up to 30 minutes and temperatures up to 400 degrees F so you’re in full control. The 3.2-quart food basket fits up to 2 pounds of food and is non-stick and dishwasher-safe so it’s easy to clean up afterwards. The air fryer even comes with a bonus recipe book including 25 recipes so you can get started straight away.

Ordinarily priced at $99, the Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer is down to just $60 at Walmart right now saving you $39 on the usual price. If you’re keen to dabble in air frying and don’t want to spend too much, this is the ideal starting point with sufficient capacity and features to soon sell you on the idea. Be quick as stock is sure to be limited.

More Air Fryer Deals

Looking for an air fryer but not sure if this is the one for you? There are plenty of other air fryer deals worth paying attention to. Alternatively, you might want to consider checking out the Instant Pot deals for other great ways to improve your cooking process so you get the most from your mealtimes.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $149
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon

Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

$270 $300
With this 10-in-1 smart convection toaster oven, you can achieve the perfect doneness in just a touch of a button in no time at all with little to no oil.
Buy at Amazon

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$58 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
Buy at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$160 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

The 10 Best Oblique Exercises for Men To Tone Their Side Abs

man doing core exercise

The 11 Best Soy Sauce Brands From Around The World

best soy sauce brands pouring into a white bowl

You Can Save a Ton on a Keurig K-Classic Right Now … If You Like the Color Blue

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in blue on a white background.

Why You Should Take Advantage of This Great Fitbit Deal for Kids

Fitbit Ace 2 on a white background.

The 10 Best Sean Connery Movies of All Time

best sean connery movies ranked seanconnery1

The Complete Guide to Types of Kitchen Knives and Their Uses

types of kitchen knives type

Best Cheap Refrigerator Deals and Sales for August 2021

best refrigerator deals kitchenaid

The 25 Best Action Movies on Netflix In 2021

best action movies on netflix mortalkombat

The Best 12 Lagers to Drink for Summer and Beyond

Can of Brooklyn Lager beer in between two slices of pizza.

The 12 Best Shaker Bottles to Supplement Your Lifestyle

All of James Cameron’s Films, Ranked

best james cameron films

Get 30% Off With This Electric Shaver Deal at Best Buy Right Now

Panasonic Arc3 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver under water stream.

Boston Travel Guide: Where To Stay, What To Eat, and More

booking dot com travel deals 2021 boston ma