The new DREO BaristaMaker Air makes café-quality frothing a breeze

DREO’s newest release to their BaristaMaker collection, the BaristaMaker Air, makes milk frothing at home easier than ever. With 8-in-1 versatility, this sleek and efficient milk frother can easily froth dairy and plant-based milk to make any café-style coffee drink imaginable. From cappuccinos to macchiatos, the BaristaMaker Air uses AeroSilk™ Technology to create an ultra-fine microform like your favorite coffee shop. This new launch joins DREO’s other leading coffee tools, designed to elevate your home coffee bar.

Using a patented Impeller Tip Max impeller blade, the BaristaMaker Air can cut large bubbles into a silky microform that is only 0.5 mm fine (just half the regular size). Meanwhile, the anti-burn propeller prevents overheating and ensures a rich froth without scorching your milk. The device’s multi-stage frothing program is designed to expertly control temperature, time, and speed for the smoothest possible froth. Just a few uses and you’ll wonder how you lived without this sleek and innovative milk frother.

Recommended Videos

The intuitive touchscreen display allows at-home baristas to switch between symbols to change frothing modes. Modes include options for dairy and non-dairy milk, giving you the flexibility to change your coffee routine without purchasing a new device.

The DREO BaristaMaker Air also makes cleaning up after making coffee easy. The device features a water-based, non-stick coating that allows quick cleaning with water, preventing clumping and scorching. Plus, this milk frother’s compact and sleek design is perfect for even the tightest of kitchen coffee bar areas. The DREO BaristaMaker Air is available at select retailers and online on Amazon.