The new DREO BaristaMaker Air makes café-quality frothing a breeze

Frothing methods for dairy and non-dairy milk

DREO BaristaMaker Air
DREO’s newest release to their BaristaMaker collection, the BaristaMaker Air, makes milk frothing at home easier than ever. With 8-in-1 versatility, this sleek and efficient milk frother can easily froth dairy and plant-based milk to make any café-style coffee drink imaginable. From cappuccinos to macchiatos, the BaristaMaker Air uses AeroSilk™ Technology to create an ultra-fine microform like your favorite coffee shop. This new launch joins DREO’s other leading coffee tools, designed to elevate your home coffee bar.

Using a patented Impeller Tip Max impeller blade, the BaristaMaker Air can cut large bubbles into a silky microform that is only 0.5 mm fine (just half the regular size). Meanwhile, the anti-burn propeller prevents overheating and ensures a rich froth without scorching your milk. The device’s multi-stage frothing program is designed to expertly control temperature, time, and speed for the smoothest possible froth. Just a few uses and you’ll wonder how you lived without this sleek and innovative milk frother.

The intuitive touchscreen display allows at-home baristas to switch between symbols to change frothing modes. Modes include options for dairy and non-dairy milk, giving you the flexibility to change your coffee routine without purchasing a new device.

The DREO BaristaMaker Air also makes cleaning up after making coffee easy. The device features a water-based, non-stick coating that allows quick cleaning with water, preventing clumping and scorching. Plus, this milk frother’s compact and sleek design is perfect for even the tightest of kitchen coffee bar areas. The DREO BaristaMaker Air is available at select retailers and online on Amazon.

Japanese technology brand BALMUDA announces new MoonKettle
A modernized tea kettle inspired by Japanese tea culture
Balmuda Moon Kettle

BALMUDA, a Japanese technology brand known for its sleek design and cutting-edge technology, has launched an exciting new product for coffee and tea lovers. Available starting tomorrow, March 6th, the MoonKettle draws inspiration from centuries-old traditions in Chinese and Japanese tea culture. This innovative product reimagines the traditional tea or coffee kettle, designed with upgraded, modern features tailored to the needs of today's consumers. The concept and inspiration for the MoonKettle is rooted in "yao guan", an ancient Chinese kettle initially used to boil herbal medicines. Over time, yao guan evolved into a tool for boiling water - something that also holds deep cultural significance in Japan.

The MoonKettle has various features designed to enhance your tea and coffee-making experience. For example, it has a fixed handle that ensures a stable, controlled pour from any angle. Adjustable temperature settings (122–212°F) allow you to quickly brew the perfect tea or coffee, while the kettle retains heat for up to 30 minutes, so you never have to rush to enjoy your beverage. Each pot has a capacity of 5-6 cups of coffee or 3 cups of noodles. The MoonKettle will be available in black or white in two sleek and modern colors. Plus, the compact shape of the kettle makes a statement sitting atop your kitchen countertop or while in use.

80% of coffee drinkers say they can’t take it black, new study finds
Americans are having a hard time adjusting to black coffee
Black cup of coffee next to a pastry

A new 2025 Wake Up Survey, conducted by an independent research firm, Edelman Data x Intelligence, in partnership with Nestlé Starbucks At Home, found that Americans still crave coffee add-ins, including cream, sugar, or flavorings. The study, which followed the coffee-drinking habits of about 1000 U.S. adults (from January 22nd through January 29th, 2025), found that 79% refused to drink black coffee. Additionally, most participants consumed their first cup of morning coffee 30 minutes after waking up.

Not only did the Wake Up Survey determine that most coffee drinkers want a flavorful cup, but it also found that more than 3 in 5 coffee drinkers sought easy options to enjoy their favorite cafe coffee flavors from home. Researchers found that while many are drawn to the caffeine in coffee, most coffee drinkers found drinking coffee to be a relaxing component of getting ready in the morning.

Savor the Soul of NOLA with this new chicory coffee blend
Get ready for Mardi Gras with new this blend
Organic New Orleans Style Artisan Blend with Chicory

Just in time for Mardi Gras, Fresh Roasted Coffee has announced a new chicory coffee blend with a rich, smooth tribute to Louisiana's coffee tradition. Known for its sustainable coffee options, Fresh Roasted Coffee has crafted this coffee blend to capture the rich history and bold flavors of New Orleans with the new Organic New Orleans Style Artisan Blend. It is highly acclaimed as a smooth and delightfully rich coffee blend that brings together organic coffee and Positively Botanicals’ Organic Chicory to create a perfect balance of tradition and taste.
The Organic New Orleans Style Artisan Blend honors Louisiana's unique coffee culture, which dates back to the Civil War era. Coffee shortages led to the innovation of adding chicory root to coffee. This inventive blend quickly became a beloved staple in the South, particularly in New Orleans, where it remains an essential part of today’s coffee culture. The New Orleans locals enjoy their chicory coffee with some sugar and steamed milk, but this blend is delicious no matter how you take it.

Fresh Roasted Coffee has a unique process for this special blend. They've taken their customer-favorite Arabic coffee into a French roast, which is then blended with Positively Botanicals' organic Chicory Root.

