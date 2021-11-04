Don’t Wait Until Black Friday to Buy an Air Fryer — Shop NOW

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve always wanted to shift to a healthier lifestyle, you can take the first step with the best Black Friday deals for an air fryer. If used correctly, air fryers will make it easier to cook healthy food for you and the family, which is why air fryer deals are in high demand among shoppers. The good news is that you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to start enjoying savings when buying an air fryer. In fact, it’s even better if you buy an air fryer now, ahead of the chaos that the shopping holiday will surely bring.



There were supply chain issues during last year’s Black Friday that resulted in late arrivals and unfulfilled orders. Unfortunately, we’re going to see the same problems this year, so to avoid this you’ll have to purchase an air fryer from the early Black Friday deals that retailers have rolled out. The products in The Manual’s best air fryers are the prime candidates for selling out quickly on the shopping holiday, so if you’re aiming to buy one of them, you should finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

If you wait until Black Friday, your air fryer may not arrive in time for the holidays. If you’re planning to give the air fryer as a gift or if you’re going to use the air fryer for a gathering with friends and family members, you’ll be disappointed if you buy one on the shopping holiday itself. There’s even a chance the air fryer that you want will go on backorder, and if that happens, the chance you’ll get the item on time becomes slim.

If you’re holding out for a bigger discount when Black Friday arrives, you should know that even if the price of the air fryer you’re planning to buy goes lower, it won’t be by much. What’s the point in saving a few more dollars if it becomes much harder to secure one? If you see an early Black Friday deal for an air fryer that meets your requirements, you shouldn’t hesitate on buying that item immediately.

