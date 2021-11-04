  1. Food & Drink
Don’t Wait Until Black Friday to Buy an Air Fryer — Shop NOW

Aaron Mamiit
If you’ve always wanted to shift to a healthier lifestyle, you can take the first step with the best Black Friday deals for an air fryer. If used correctly, air fryers will make it easier to cook healthy food for you and the family, which is why air fryer deals are in high demand among shoppers. The good news is that you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to start enjoying savings when buying an air fryer. In fact, it’s even better if you buy an air fryer now, ahead of the chaos that the shopping holiday will surely bring.

There were supply chain issues during last year’s Black Friday that resulted in late arrivals and unfulfilled orders. Unfortunately, we’re going to see the same problems this year, so to avoid this you’ll have to purchase an air fryer from the early Black Friday deals that retailers have rolled out. The products in The Manual’s best air fryers are the prime candidates for selling out quickly on the shopping holiday, so if you’re aiming to buy one of them, you should finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

If you wait until Black Friday, your air fryer may not arrive in time for the holidays. If you’re planning to give the air fryer as a gift or if you’re going to use the air fryer for a gathering with friends and family members, you’ll be disappointed if you buy one on the shopping holiday itself. There’s even a chance the air fryer that you want will go on backorder, and if that happens, the chance you’ll get the item on time becomes slim.

If you’re holding out for a bigger discount when Black Friday arrives, you should know that even if the price of the air fryer you’re planning to buy goes lower, it won’t be by much. What’s the point in saving a few more dollars if it becomes much harder to secure one? If you see an early Black Friday deal for an air fryer that meets your requirements, you shouldn’t hesitate on buying that item immediately.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all. more
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$88 $100
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying. more
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer with ClearCook

$100 $130
Watch your meal as it air fries, roasts, broils, bakes, reheats, or dehydrates with the ClearCook window and internet light. Minimal preheating time with one-touch smart programs for popular foods. more
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$180 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one package. more
Buy at Amazon

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$200 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance. more
Buy at Best Buy

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $129
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals. more
Buy at Walmart

