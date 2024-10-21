 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Deanston Distillery is releasing a 20-year-old organic single malt whisky

Deanston's new expression is one of the oldest single malt whiskies available in the US

By
Deanston
Deanston

Deanston Distillery is notable not only because it produces an array of award-winning single malt whiskies but also because it is the world’s first certified organic Scotch whisky brand (having been accredited by the Organic Food Federation back in 2000). That said, it should be no surprise that this popular distillery is releasing a 20-year-old organic single malt whisky.

Deanston 2002 Vintage Organic American Oak Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Deanston
Deanston

It’s called Deanston 2002 Vintage Organic American Oak, and it was made with 100% organic Scottish barley sourced from farmers who practice sustainable, pesticide-free agriculture. It was even processed at an organic malting facility. It was matured for twenty years in carefully selected, organic, re-charred American oak barrels.

Recommended Videos

The result is one of the oldest single malt whiskies available in the U.S. It’s a 49.7% ABV non-chill-filtered single malt whisky that begins with a nose of toasted vanilla beans, toffee, ripe fruit, and oak. The palate is a mix of gentle spices, honey, stone fruits, oak, and fresh-cut grass. The finish is a lingering mix of dark chocolate and toasted coconut.

Related

“Deanston’s organic whisky production is limited by its commitment to quality, rigorous standards to maintain organic certification, and the constraints of a very small production window after our silent season,” said Andrew Waite, head of Deanston Distillery, in a press release. “This means our organic whiskies, including this new 2002 Vintage Organic American Oak release, will always be limited in quantity and highly sought after. With only 2,826 bottles available worldwide and 600 bottles in the U.S., this release is set to be in high demand.”

 Where can I buy it?

Glasses of Scotch lined up
Marieke Peche / iStock

Deanston 2002 Organic American Oak is currently available at select U.S. retailers and on ReserveBar.com for a suggested retail price of $298.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Highland Park Whisky launched a new product design inspired by its archipelago home
The new labels pay tribute to the history and geography of Orkney
Highland Park

Highland Park Distillery is entrenched in history. It was founded more than 220 years ago in Orkney, an archipelago off the coast of Scotland. Thanks to the harsh, unforgiving North Atlantic weather, it’s well-known for its award-winning, complex range of smoky whiskies made with the floral, heather, and woody peat found on the archipelago.
Paying tribute to Highland Park’s home

In a nod to the natural beauty, neolithic art, and spirit of its home of Orkney, Highland Park has announced new packaging for its 12, 15, and 18-year-old expressions. Previously, the bottles had intricate designs, but the labels were black and rather dismal compared to the bright, updated logos and designs. Instead of dark and moody, the new packaging features heather-flecked labels with the latest, updated logo. There’s also a subtle wood-grain pattern that pays homage to its use of sherry-seasoned oak barrels.

Read more
Safai Bourbon is entering the whiskey market with a new single barrel bourbon
The cofounder of Rabbit Hole is launching a new whiskey
Safai Bourbon

Mike Safai is the co-founder of Rabbit Hole Distilling. He has since moved on from the popular distillery and founded Safai Coffee. Even while growing his coffee business, he held onto a collection of American whiskey barrels just in case he wanted to get back into the whiskey game. Well, it obviously drew him back in because recently, Safai Bourbon launched its first expression, a single-barrel Kentucky straight bourbon.
Safai Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Distilled at New Riff Distillery in Newport, Kentucky, Safai Kentucky Straight Bourbon is the first release from the renowned whiskey innovator. The mash bill was initially made not for a whiskey but for a wheat beer. In addition to corn, it also contains a unique ingredient: honey-roasted malt.

Read more
Johnnie Walker is releasing the perfect blended whisky for Après Ski
Johnnie Walker is releasing a whisky that's perfect for skiers
Johnnie Walker

There’s no more prominent name than Johnnie Walker in the blended Scotch whisky world. It’s well-known for its broad range of whiskies (from cheap and mixable to expensive and sippable), with Johnnie Walker Blue being the crown jewel. And while we love this long-matured, award-winning whisky on its own, we also love it when the brand launches limited-edition versions of this iconic expression. The newest was made with skiers in mind, and it’s called Johnnie Walker Ice Chalet.
Johnnie Walker Ice Chalet

This limited-edition blended whisky is a collaboration between Johnnie Walker and luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment. The result is an all-new Johnnie Walker Blue Label blend created by Master Blender Emma Walker. It was inspired by “Blue Hour,” the time of day when you’re skiing and snowboarding and ready for some drinks. It just might be the perfect whisky for Après Ski.
The bottle

Read more