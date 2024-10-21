Deanston's new expression is one of the oldest single malt whiskies available in the US

Deanston Distillery is notable not only because it produces an array of award-winning single malt whiskies but also because it is the world’s first certified organic Scotch whisky brand (having been accredited by the Organic Food Federation back in 2000). That said, it should be no surprise that this popular distillery is releasing a 20-year-old organic single malt whisky.

Deanston 2002 Vintage Organic American Oak Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

It’s called Deanston 2002 Vintage Organic American Oak, and it was made with 100% organic Scottish barley sourced from farmers who practice sustainable, pesticide-free agriculture. It was even processed at an organic malting facility. It was matured for twenty years in carefully selected, organic, re-charred American oak barrels.

The result is one of the oldest single malt whiskies available in the U.S. It’s a 49.7% ABV non-chill-filtered single malt whisky that begins with a nose of toasted vanilla beans, toffee, ripe fruit, and oak. The palate is a mix of gentle spices, honey, stone fruits, oak, and fresh-cut grass. The finish is a lingering mix of dark chocolate and toasted coconut.

“Deanston’s organic whisky production is limited by its commitment to quality, rigorous standards to maintain organic certification, and the constraints of a very small production window after our silent season,” said Andrew Waite, head of Deanston Distillery, in a press release. “This means our organic whiskies, including this new 2002 Vintage Organic American Oak release, will always be limited in quantity and highly sought after. With only 2,826 bottles available worldwide and 600 bottles in the U.S., this release is set to be in high demand.”

Where can I buy it?

Deanston 2002 Organic American Oak is currently available at select U.S. retailers and on ReserveBar.com for a suggested retail price of $298.99.

