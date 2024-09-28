Ditch the Solo cups and try these compostable cups and cocktail recipes for your next gathering

We all know that for great cocktails, you need great ingredients. That's especially true for relatively simple cocktails of just a few ingredients, as these leave nowhere to hide. Usually we think of that rule in terms of not using bottom-shelf spirits, and making sure that our vermouth is kept in the fridge and hasn't gone bad. But it applies to fresh ingredients too, especially citrus.

Citrus fruits, especially lemon and lime, are some of the most common cocktail ingredients, used in everything from Mojitos to Gin Gimlets to Whiskey Sours. So it's important to get these fruits right when you want to use them for mixing.

How to pick great citrus at the store

You'll often see cocktail recipes call for freshly squeezed juices specifically, and that's because there's no way that preserved juices from a carton can compare to something fresh out of a fruit. Starting with fresh lemons or limes is good, but not all citrus fruit is created equal, and here's where you want to be careful when shopping.