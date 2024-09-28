Ditch the Solo cups and try these compostable cups and cocktail recipes for your next gathering

Whether you’re heading out on a picnic, getting ready for tailgate season, or hosting a party and in need of extra glasses, most people will turn to disposable plastic cups as a quick and lightweight solution. But we all know single use plastic is bad for the environment, and most of these cups will end up in landfill.
Now, the brand Repurpose has an alternative solution, with its compostable wine cups. These stemless cups hold 12 oz. and are made from corn in a biodegradable polyester (PLA) which can be commercially composted. While they’re described as wine cups, they would make for perfect cocktail cups as well, and the brand has a set of cocktail ideas to help make your next gathering more sustainable.
Olive-You Bloody Mary
Ingredients:
- Repurpose Compostable Cocktail Cups
- 1 1/2 oz vodka
- 3 oz tomato juice
- 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 oz Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 tsp hot sauce (adjust to taste)
- Pinch of salt and black pepper
- Celery salt, for rimming the glass
- Garnishes: olives, celery stalk, lemon wedge, pickles, cocktail onions, bacon strips (optional)
Method:
- Rim the Compostable Cocktail Cup with celery salt by running a lemon wedge along the rim and dipping it into celery salt.
- Fill with ice cubes
- In a shaker, combine vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Shake well to combine.
- Strain the mixture into cup.
- Garnish with olives, celery stalk, lemon wedge, pickles, cocktail onions, or bacon strips, as desired
Spicy Strawberry Margarita
Ingredients:
- Repurpose Compostable Cocktail Cups
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries (about 8-10 strawberries)
- 1 jalapeno sliced
- 2 oz Tequila Anejo or Reposado
- ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 ½ oz Strawberry Simple Syrup
For the strawberry syrup:
- To a medium pot, add 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 cup sliced strawberries, and 1 jalapeño slices (or omit if avoiding spice).
- Over medium heat, stir together until the sugar dissolves and the strawberries break down and release their juice.
- Remove from the heat to cool for 5 minutes, and transfer to a blender to purée to remove seeds and excess pulp (optional). Transfer to a glass jar and place in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Method:
- To an ice-filled cocktail shaker, add lime juice and the strawberry simple syrup by using a jigger. Shake vigorously until chilled.
- By using a lemon wedge, rim the Repurpose Cocktail Cup and dip it in spicy salt. Add ice to the cup and carefully pour the drink over the ice. Garnish with a fresh strawberry or lemon wedge/wheel before serving.
Apple Cider Aperol Spritz
Ingredients:
- Repurpose Compostable Stemless Cups
- 1 1/2 ounces apple cider
- 1 ounce Aperol
- 3 ounces Prosecco
- 1 1/2 ounces soda water
- 1 apple slice (for garnish)
- 1 pod star anise (for garnish)
Method:
- Add apple cider to your Compostable Stemless Cup along with Aperol.
- Add 3 to 4 ounces of Prosecco and ice.
- Top with about an ounce of soda water. Garnish with star anise and apple slice.
Fall Berry Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1 oz apple cider
- 2 oz prosecco (or sparkling water for a mocktail)
- 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
- Handful of fresh berries (blackberries or raspberries)
- Cinnamon
- Ice
- Fresh rosemary for garnish (optional)
Method:
- Add apple cider and lemon juice. Stir well.
- Fill the glass with ice and top off with prosecco (or sparkling water).
- Add in your berries and add a dash of cinnamon
- Garnish with a rosemary sprig and enjoy!