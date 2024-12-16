 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Market trends show chicory coffee is gaining traction amongst health-conscious coffee drinkers

A coffee variety with health benefits

By
Chicory coffee and beignets
raggio5 / Pixabay

New reports suggest more health-conscious coffee drinkers are switching to chicory coffee, a drink made from the roasted and ground roots of the chicory plant. Ths new report by Grand View Research estimates that the global chicory coffee market will reach USD 336.51 million by 2030 and is projected to grow 6.5% from 2024 to 2030.

Despite the name chicory coffee, this drink does not actually contain coffee beans. As such, it offers a naturally caffeine-free alternative to coffee that has a similar taste. Chicory coffee can be enjoyed on it’s own or used as an additive to coffee to add a smooth, earthy underton and create a more robust flavor profile. Researchers suggest the market’s expected growth is due to a rising health consciousness among consumers.

Recommended Videos

The Grand View Research report highlights the “rising demand for coffee substitutes is driven by health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives that offer gentler stimulant effects, reduced acidity, and diverse health benefits like adaptogens and antioxidants. This trend reflects a shift towards holistic wellness and better sleep quality without sacrificing morning rituals. Chicory coffee stands to benefit from this trend as it offers a caffeine-free alternative with a rich, slightly bitter flavor profile akin to traditional coffee, appealing to those seeking a coffee-like experience without caffeine’s drawbacks.”

Related

In the upcoming years as the chicory coffee continues to grow, various coffee brands are expected to craft new innovations in product development. “Companies are experimenting with different roasting techniques and flavor combinations to enhance the taste and appeal of chicory coffee. The introduction of chicory-based cold brews and ready-to-drink options caters to busy lifestyles, increasing the product’s accessibility.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
How long do Keurigs last? Signs it’s time to replace your coffee maker
Know when to replace your brewer
A blue Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker placed on a kitchen countertop with plants nearby.

Undeniably, Keurig is the leader in single-serve coffee brewers. Since the brand developed the B2000 in 1998, it has become a staple in households seeking a quick, simple, and no-fuss cup of coffee. While the original Keurig was created for office use, Keurig machines soon became popular for home use in 2004.

While the technology of Keurig coffee makers has drastically improved over the last twenty years, the basics remain the same. Coffee drinkers rely on Keurig, with an estimated 40% of households in 2020 relying on single-serve brewers for their morning cup of joe. However, most households don't give much thought to the operation of their Keurig until it breaks. Have you ever wondered, "How long do Keurigs last?" Here's what to know about Keurig longevity and how to know when to replace it before it fails you.
How long do Keurigs last?

Read more
How to choose a coffee creamer substitute to enhance your cup
Alternatives to traditional coffee creamer
coffee creamer

Adding cream to a cup of coffee can completely transform its taste, transforming a bitter cup of black coffee into a mild, creamy, and smooth brew. While you can never go wrong with traditional coffee creamer to lighten your brew, plenty of delicious coffee creamer substitutes that serve a similar purpose are on the market.

Some coffee drinkers may choose alternatives to specific diets, such as dairy-free or vegan diets. In contrast, other coffee lovers may choose coffee creamer substitutes to avoid unhealthy additives in many of today's coffee creamers. Regardless of your reasons for steering clear of coffee creamer, the overwhelming number of coffee creamers in stores can quickly become overwhelming. Here's how to choose the best coffee creamer substitute for your preferences.
Plant-based coffee creamer substitutes: Nut milk creamers

Read more
Plogging is a new fitness trend that’s good for your health and the environment
Not every fitness trend is worth trying, but plogging could help improve your local community.
Man jogging on pavement

Some of the best fitness trends are those that involve the great outdoors or a sense of community. Lately, another trend that’s been gaining momentum is plogging, and it turns out, it’s good for the environment as well as your health and fitness. It’s a simple concept that could make a big difference if enough people give it a try. When a fitness trend benefits your health, environment, and local communities, we at The Manual want to know about it. Here’s the down low on plogging.
What is plogging?

Plogging is an exercise and fitness trend where friends, family, co-workers, individuals, and entire communities take part. The idea is to go jogging while picking up trash to help clean up your town, city, or neighborhood. People take sanitary precautions by wearing gloves and carrying hand sanitizer and bags to put the trash in.
What are the benefits?

Read more