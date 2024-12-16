Market trends show chicory coffee is gaining traction amongst health-conscious coffee drinkers

New reports suggest more health-conscious coffee drinkers are switching to chicory coffee, a drink made from the roasted and ground roots of the chicory plant. Ths new report by Grand View Research estimates that the global chicory coffee market will reach USD 336.51 million by 2030 and is projected to grow 6.5% from 2024 to 2030.

Despite the name chicory coffee, this drink does not actually contain coffee beans. As such, it offers a naturally caffeine-free alternative to coffee that has a similar taste. Chicory coffee can be enjoyed on it’s own or used as an additive to coffee to add a smooth, earthy underton and create a more robust flavor profile. Researchers suggest the market’s expected growth is due to a rising health consciousness among consumers.

The Grand View Research report highlights the “rising demand for coffee substitutes is driven by health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives that offer gentler stimulant effects, reduced acidity, and diverse health benefits like adaptogens and antioxidants. This trend reflects a shift towards holistic wellness and better sleep quality without sacrificing morning rituals. Chicory coffee stands to benefit from this trend as it offers a caffeine-free alternative with a rich, slightly bitter flavor profile akin to traditional coffee, appealing to those seeking a coffee-like experience without caffeine’s drawbacks.”

In the upcoming years as the chicory coffee continues to grow, various coffee brands are expected to craft new innovations in product development. “Companies are experimenting with different roasting techniques and flavor combinations to enhance the taste and appeal of chicory coffee. The introduction of chicory-based cold brews and ready-to-drink options caters to busy lifestyles, increasing the product’s accessibility.”