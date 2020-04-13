Being locked inside all the time, and with grocery delivery services having small windows of availability, you might find yourself now or in the coming weeks running out of ideas for meals. What the hell are you supposed to do with the leftover carrots you have from when you made a pot roast a week ago? How are you supposed to use all of the onions in that bag? We know how – soup.

Soup has been a comfort food from time immemorial, providing warmth and, well, comfort, for countless people around the world. In these times, especially, comfort is something we need and when it comes to comfort soups, we think chicken soup is pretty high up on the list. From the fanciest iterations of it to a simple can of Campbell’s, it just makes you feel good. That’s why we like this recipe from Seemore Meats & Veggies (a company that produces sausages made from a mix of fresh vegetables and responsibly raised meat). It not only is simple and delicious, but more than likely you’ve already got the ingredients in your house.

If you don’t have all of the ingredients, don’t fret. It’s called innovating. Throw a potato in! Have some extra spinach? Why the heck not. Have at it, there are no rules anymore.

Chicken Soup Sausage … Soup

(Serves 6)

Ingredients:

4 Bubbe’s Chicken Soup Sausage (1, 12 oz package)

2 tbsp olive oil, divided

4 ribs celery, diced

3 large carrots, peeled and diced

2 yellow onions, peeled and diced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

12 cups chicken broth

Juice of 1 lemon

1 bunch dill, chopped and divided

1 bag (1 pound) egg noodles

Salt and pepper to taste

1 small bunch parsley, finely chopped

Method:

Slice sausages into ½ inch rounds, set aside Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large stockpot over low heat. Add prepared celery, carrots, onions, and garlic. Sauté until vegetables are soft and onions are translucent, about 10 minutes. Deglaze pan with ¼ cup of broth, scraping up brown bits on the bottom. Transfer vegetables into a bowl and set aside. In the same pan, add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and heat over medium heat until shimmering. Add sausage slices and cook over medium heat until browned on both sides–about 4-5 minutes. Add remaining chicken broth to the pot, again scraping up the brown bits that have formed on the bottom. Return vegetables to pot, add the juice of one lemon and half the chopped dill. Simmer broth, uncovered for 25-30 minutes. While soup simmers, bring a separate pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add egg noodles and cook according to package instructions. Strain, rinse with cold water, and set aside. Season broth with salt and pepper to taste. Divide hot soup between bowls, add cooked noodles, and garnish with chopped parsley and remaining dill.

