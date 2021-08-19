This Gigantic Air Fryer Just got a Massive Price Cut to Match

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A large-capacity air fryer is a great option for cooking healthier for your whole family and right now, you can buy a huge Chefman TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer with a massive 8-quart capacity for just $79 at Walmart. A savings of $20 on the usual price, now is a great time to embrace a healthier way of deep-frying. As always, this price is a time-limited offer so if the air fryer appeals, you’ll want to hit the buy button now rather than later.

Offering many of the features that the best air fryers provide, the Chefman TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer is a great deal if you’ve been keen to try all the best air fryer recipes out there. With its extra-large capacity, it’s ideally suited for feeding the whole family or your classmates efficiently all without taking too much room on your countertop.

The Chefman TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer has more than that going for it though with four preset options that make it easier to get cooking, along with a capacitive touchscreen that makes setting things up a breeze. You can control both time and temperature through this with a temperature range of 200-400F. Remember — air fryers work by circulating air and heat so there’s no need for oil meaning you get a vastly healthier meal with the benefit of a crisp result every single time. Whether you’re cooking chicken, fries, or warming up leftovers, the Chefman TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer has you covered.

Other features include a 60-minute timer that automatically shuts off once the food is done, plus the fryer’s basket is removable and dishwasher safe so it’s simple to clean up afterward.

Normally priced at $100, the Chefman TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer is down to just $79 at Walmart. Whether you’re cooking for the family or looking to feed all your classmates this coming semester, it’s a good option for those keen to embrace air frying. Be quick while stock lasts.

More Air Fryer Deals

