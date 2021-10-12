  1. Food & Drink
Someone is Getting Fired for This Insane Air Fryer Deal at Best Buy

By
Chefman Turbofry Air Fryer full of curly fries with a hand picking one up, on a white background.

Elevate your kitchen skills with this air fryer! If you haven’t taken the plunge and joined the ranks of air fryer lovers across the country, then this is your chance. Air fryers have been the hottest kitchen appliance of 2021 and can be used to cook crispy, flavorful fried foods using little to no oil. This healthy alternative to a deep fryer makes incredibly crispy wings, flavor fries, light and airy tempura, and more. Right now, you can get the Chefman Turbofry 3.7 Quart Analog Air Fryer on sale at Best Buy for just $30, marked down from its regular price of $80 for a huge savings of $50. Find even more air fryer deals going on today to compare.

Whether you’re cooking dino nuggets for the kids or spicy buffalo wings for the big game, this deluxe air fryer will help you make crisp and flavorful dishes for all occasions. Air fryers work similarly to a convection oven, by circulating super-heated air around the food in an enclosed space. Because of the compact design and interior wire frying basket, oil or grease is not required to get crispy textures similar to a deep fryer. From frozen french fries to freshly breaded shrimp tempura, you can cook delicious fried foods without the added fat from oils.

This air fryer from Chefman features a 3.7-quart capacity, so you can cook even more of your favorite fried foods at once. Dishwasher-safe components make cleanup quick and easy. The adjustable thermostat lets you cook a wide range of dishes, and the built-in timer helps you track your cooking process so you’ll know exactly when your dishes are done.

Ready to get your own air fryer and start cooking deliciously crispy and flavorful chicken nuggets and fries at home? Don’t wait to order the Chefman Turbofry 3.7 Quart Analog Air Fryer, on sale now at Best Buy for only $30. You’ll save $50 off the regularly marked price of $80, plus get free delivery or in-store pickup where available. Hurry, at this price it definitely won’t last long!

More Air Fryer Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great air fryer and Instant Pot deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

