You Won’t Believe How Cheap This Giant Air Fryer Is at Walmart for Prime Day

The Walmart Prime Day deals mean this is a fantastic time to treat yourself to your very first air fryer or choose to upgrade your existing air fryer. Right now, you can buy a Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer with a massive 8 quart capacity for just $69 reduced from $100 and bringing it down to a price that much smaller air fryers tend to cost. If you’re dedicated to the air frying way and you’ve got a hungry household to feed, this is the best choice for those that want to get lots of cooking done efficiently. As always with great deals though, you’ll need to be quick — stock is sure to be strictly limited.

The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer might not have made the cut in our look at the best air fryers but honestly, at this price, it’s well worth checking out. The air fryer offers everything you could need from a large-capacity air fryer with four presets which make it easy to serve French fries, chicken, meat, and fish, all at the push of a button. You can use the simple touch controls to adjust the time and temperature too so you get things cooked just how you like them. A digital display means you always know what’s going on with cook times easily displayed.

Air frying is a highly efficient way of cooking ensuring you end up with better cooked food that’s also far healthier for you thanks to the fact it fries food with hot air rather than unhealthy oil like regular deep fat fryers. You can use it to cook veggies, pizza, frozen foods, and even leftovers, all in a way that means you get a perfect crisp in minutes. The 8-quart capacity means it’s ideal for all the family too with plenty of room to cook a large meal in no time.

Both the basket and flat frying tray are top-rack dishwasher safe so clean-up is a breeze plus a nonstick stainless steel finish means nothing gets too messy here.

Ordinarily priced at $100, the Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer is down to just $59 as part of the Walmart Prime Day deals. It’s the ideal opportunity to enjoy a larger air fryer for far less than you’d normally pay. Be quick though, as stock is strictly limited.

