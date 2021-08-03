We Can’t Believe How Cheap These Air Fryers Are at Best Buy

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best air fryers improve your life immeasurably, and make cooking easier and far healthier than ever before. Right now, Best Buy has some deep discounts on great air fryers from Bella and Chefman so you can enjoy a new air fryer for less than usual. With the Bella Pro Series 6-quart available for just $60, saving you $40, and the Chefman 8-quart for just $80 instead of $150, this is a fantastic time to upgrade your existing appliance or treat yourself to something new. Let’s take a look at why these two models are worth your time.

Bella Pro Series – 6-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — $60, was $100

With $40 off, the Bella Pro Series – 6-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer is a tempting proposition if you’ve already been checking out the best air fryer recipes. It has a powerful 1,700-watt heating system that promises to deliver food that’s crispy and evenly cooked every time. With up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven, it has a large 5-pound food capacity so you can fry chicken, roast salmon, and cook French fries, kale chips, pizza, and so much more. A convenient digital touchscreen means it’s easy to control as well with adjustable temperatures from 90 degrees F to 400 degrees and an integrated 60-minute auto-shutoff timer that has an audible tone. Easy to clean thanks to a PFOA-free nonstick pan and a dishwasher-safe crisping tray, you can spend more time enjoying the air fryer and less time cleaning it. It’s nearly everything you could need.

Chefman – 8-quart Digital Air Fryer — $81, was $150

The Chefman – 8-quart Digital Air Fryer offers a substantial extra-large family-sized capacity with an 8-quart capacity, which means there’s plenty of room to cook all kinds of things. It’s possible to adjust the temperature control easily with a 60-minute timer that automatically shuts off once the food is done so you can easily walk away without worrying. That’s all thanks to its easy-to-use touchscreen controls with an LED shake reminder to help you out. The fryer’s space-saving basket is removable and dishwasher safe so it’s easy to clean up afterwards as well. The machine’s 1,700 watts of power means your cooking will be healthier and far more efficient than ever before. If you need to cook for a large family, this is the one for you.

More air fryer deals

If you know an air fryer is for you but you’re not sure about these two models, we also have plenty of other great air fryer deals lined up for you. Whether you’re looking for more capacity or you’re on a tighter budget, there’s a great air fryer for you out there.

