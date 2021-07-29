You Won’t Believe How Cheap These Smoker Deals Are at Amazon

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s not a proper barbecue until something’s smoking, right? That’s why everyone who calls themselves a grill savant should have a lead on the latest smoker deals, even if they already have a decent grill.

Even better, Amazon has some awesome deals on smokers right now, just in time for the summer. The Char-Broil American Gourmet Grill with Offset Smoker is $115, which is $35 off the normal price. Also, the Dyna-Glo Signature Series Heavy-Duty Vertical Grill with Offset Smoker is $293, which is over $87 off. If you need a smoker or a grill, check out these bad boys.

Char-Broil American Gourmet Grill with Offset Smoker — $115, was $150

Okay, so is it a grill? Or is it a smoker? It’s actually both at the same time — it’s a grill-smoker. The Char-Broil American Gourmet Grill is a grill with an offset smoker. That means you don’t have to smoke, but you absolutely can. You can even do both at the same time. The main compartment offers 290 square inches of cooking space, while the firebox chamber — and smoker — offers 140 square inches of space. A clean-out door on the offset smoker makes it easy to remove ash and food, preferably not together, but if you do, that’s your prerogative. A built-in damper makes it easier to control the heat. A side tray opposite the smoker leaves you plenty of room for plates, condiments, utensils, and whatever else you need. Normally $150, Walmart is offering the Char-Broil American Gourmet Grill with Offset Smoker for $115. That price includes free Prime delivery and free returns if you’re not happy with your new grill.

Dyna-Glo Signature Series Heavy-Duty Vertical Grill with Offset Smoker — $293, was $380

The Dyna-Glo Signature Series Heavy-Duty Vertical Grill has an offset smoker with its own easy-access lid. Inside is a stunning, impressive, almost-too-difficult-to-fathom 1,382 square inches of cooking space. You’ve got racks upon racks upon racks and then some more racks. The heavy-gauge steel body is durable and heat-resistant. The cool-touch spring lid makes it easy to open, vent, and pull out your grilled food. It also has sausage hooks at the top of the grill, a built-in analog thermometer, a removable grease grate, an ash pan, and oversized, reliable wheels. Normally $380, Amazon is offering the Dyna-Glo Signature Series Heavy-Duty Vertical Grill with Offset Smoker for $293 with free Prime delivery. This thing is an absolute beast, so that free delivery is a dang good deal, too.

More Grill and Smoker Deals Available Now

There’s a lot out there, so it’s cool if you want to see some of the other grill and smoker deals before you make your big decision. To make it a little easier, we rounded up the best ones for you below. Take a look!

