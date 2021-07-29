  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You Won’t Believe How Cheap These Smoker Deals Are at Amazon

By

It’s not a proper barbecue until something’s smoking, right? That’s why everyone who calls themselves a grill savant should have a lead on the latest smoker deals, even if they already have a decent grill.

Even better, Amazon has some awesome deals on smokers right now, just in time for the summer. The Char-Broil American Gourmet Grill with Offset Smoker is $115, which is $35 off the normal price. Also, the Dyna-Glo Signature Series Heavy-Duty Vertical Grill with Offset Smoker is $293, which is over $87 off. If you need a smoker or a grill, check out these bad boys.

Char-Broil American Gourmet Grill with Offset Smoker — $115, was $150

Char-Broil American Gourmet Grill with Offset Smoker on white background.

Okay, so is it a grill? Or is it a smoker? It’s actually both at the same time — it’s a grill-smoker. The Char-Broil American Gourmet Grill is a grill with an offset smoker. That means you don’t have to smoke, but you absolutely can. You can even do both at the same time. The main compartment offers 290 square inches of cooking space, while the firebox chamber — and smoker — offers 140 square inches of space. A clean-out door on the offset smoker makes it easy to remove ash and food, preferably not together, but if you do, that’s your prerogative. A built-in damper makes it easier to control the heat. A side tray opposite the smoker leaves you plenty of room for plates, condiments, utensils, and whatever else you need. Normally $150, Walmart is offering the Char-Broil American Gourmet Grill with Offset Smoker for $115. That price includes free Prime delivery and free returns if you’re not happy with your new grill.

Dyna-Glo Signature Series Heavy-Duty Vertical Grill with Offset Smoker — $293, was $380

Dyna-Glo Signature Series Heavy-Duty Vertical Grill with Offset Smoker on white background.

The Dyna-Glo Signature Series Heavy-Duty Vertical Grill has an offset smoker with its own easy-access lid. Inside is a stunning, impressive, almost-too-difficult-to-fathom 1,382 square inches of cooking space. You’ve got racks upon racks upon racks and then some more racks. The heavy-gauge steel body is durable and heat-resistant. The cool-touch spring lid makes it easy to open, vent, and pull out your grilled food. It also has sausage hooks at the top of the grill, a built-in analog thermometer, a removable grease grate, an ash pan, and oversized, reliable wheels. Normally $380, Amazon is offering the Dyna-Glo Signature Series Heavy-Duty Vertical Grill with Offset Smoker for $293 with free Prime delivery. This thing is an absolute beast, so that free delivery is a dang good deal, too.

More Grill and Smoker Deals Available Now

There’s a lot out there, so it’s cool if you want to see some of the other grill and smoker deals before you make your big decision. To make it a little easier, we rounded up the best ones for you below. Take a look!

Cuisinart One-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$147 $180
This propane grill is portable as it can be adjusted into three height levels. You can save gas compared to a full-sized grill. Bring it anywhere and have a perfect grill party.
Buy at Wayfair

Z GRILLS ZPG-7002E 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

$480 $550
This model pellet grill and smoker is a 2021 upgrade with 8-in-1 functions and automatic temperature control. 700 square inches cooking space.
Buy at Amazon

Royal Gourmet 24" Crop Built-In Charcoal Grill with Side Shelf

$158 $190
This grill has a built-in thermometer to control the temperature and make the best out of your favorite grilled meat. It is designed with extra space for easy storage.
Buy at Wayfair

Meco 21" Americana Portable Charcoal/Electric Grill

$67 $90
Get a heavy-duty and lightweight grill from Meco, such as the Americana Portable Grill. There's no hassle in bringing it anywhere you hold a party or other outdoor events.
Buy at Wayfair

Z Grills ZPG-7002B 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & Smokerr

$430 $519
Save even more with last year's model, a 2020 upgrade to this versatile 8-in-1 grill and smoker. 700 square inches cooking space.
Buy at Amazon

Z GRILLS ZPG-700D Wood Pellet Grill Smoker for Outdoor Cooking

$549 $599
Get this 2021 upgrade for the Z Grills model ZPg-700D. Bronze case with 8-in-1 functionality plus a free cover.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

The 11 Best Meal Prep Containers So Your Food Can Last Longer

Fuel the Fire With These 7 Best Roasting Sticks and Accessories

The 10 Best Alcohol Subscription Boxes for Men To Choose This Summer

How To Make the LA Danger Dog, a Mexican Style Hot Dog, for Your Next Cookout

how to make mexican style hot dog

This Is the Keurig Deal You’ve Been Waiting For

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker on a white background.

How to Make a Stand-Up Mint Julep

kentucky mint julep

The 10 Best Whiskey Decanters That Add a Hint of Sophistication to Your Home

19 Delicious Appetizer Recipes To Cook for Your Next Dinner Party

best appetizer recipes kitchen in action

Don Julio’s Grandson Creates a Sustainable Tequila Brand for Millennials

Lalo drinking a glass of LALO tequila

How To Shuck Your Own Oysters in 6 Easy Steps

how to shuck oysters prep

The 25 Best Restaurants in America to Try in 2021

best restaurants in america 25

Best Buy Is Having a Massive Flash Sale on Nespresso Coffee Makers

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle on white bg

The 10 Best Movie Drinking Games To Play on Netflix

best movie drinking games mortalkombat