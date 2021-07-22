The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Summer is one of the best seasons for grilling out. Just grab a beer, stiff drink, or a soda, toss some juicy meat on the grate, and let it sizzle until it’s ready to eat. The best part is that you can take advantage of some excellent grill deals right now if you know where to look.

Apparently, Amazon is in warm spirits too, because it is practically giving away the Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker. It’s on sale for over $55 off, so you can grab it for $94 with free Prime shipping and free returns. It’s a combination grill that includes a large-surface standard grilling area with a smoker or firebox chamber off to the side.

Sitting atop two stationary legs and two large wheels, the Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker is easy to set up, move around, and use. It offers up to 430 square inches of total cooking space, including 290 square inches in the main chamber, and 140 square inches in the firebox chamber, or offset smoker. There are multiple dampers built-in to make heat and smoke control a little easier, and more accessible.

The wire cooking grates are porcelain-coated and heat-resistant. That makes them more durable, but also easier during cooking as the meats and foods won’t stick. An integrated temperature gauge for the main chamber will tell you how hot the grill is. A side shelf offers ample space to store cheese, utensils, oils, condiments, and much more. This thing is packed to the dampers with convenient features. There’s even a clean-out door built into the firebox so you can remove the ashes easily, without killing the vibe.

Normally $150, Amazon is letting you take home the Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker for just over $94, with free Prime shipping and free returns if you’re not satisfied. That is a heck of a deal, especially for a combo grill like this one. We don’t know how long they’re going to honor it, so act soon if you’re interested.

More Grill and Smoker Deals Available Now

Want to see what else is available? We don’t blame you! So, we rounded up all of the best grill and smoker deals that are available right now. You can see them all below.

