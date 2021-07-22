  1. Food & Drink
Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Smoker, Because … Summer

Summer is one of the best seasons for grilling out. Just grab a beer, stiff drink, or a soda, toss some juicy meat on the grate, and let it sizzle until it’s ready to eat. The best part is that you can take advantage of some excellent grill deals right now if you know where to look.

Apparently, Amazon is in warm spirits too, because it is practically giving away the Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker. It’s on sale for over $55 off, so you can grab it for $94 with free Prime shipping and free returns. It’s a combination grill that includes a large-surface standard grilling area with a smoker or firebox chamber off to the side.

Sitting atop two stationary legs and two large wheels, the Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker is easy to set up, move around, and use. It offers up to 430 square inches of total cooking space, including 290 square inches in the main chamber, and 140 square inches in the firebox chamber, or offset smoker. There are multiple dampers built-in to make heat and smoke control a little easier, and more accessible.

The wire cooking grates are porcelain-coated and heat-resistant. That makes them more durable, but also easier during cooking as the meats and foods won’t stick. An integrated temperature gauge for the main chamber will tell you how hot the grill is. A side shelf offers ample space to store cheese, utensils, oils, condiments, and much more. This thing is packed to the dampers with convenient features. There’s even a clean-out door built into the firebox so you can remove the ashes easily, without killing the vibe.

Normally $150, Amazon is letting you take home the Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker for just over $94, with free Prime shipping and free returns if you’re not satisfied. That is a heck of a deal, especially for a combo grill like this one. We don’t know how long they’re going to honor it, so act soon if you’re interested.

More Grill and Smoker Deals Available Now

Want to see what else is available? We don’t blame you! So, we rounded up all of the best grill and smoker deals that are available right now. You can see them all below.

Z GRILLS ZPG-7002E 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

$480 $550
This model pellet grill and smoker is a 2021 upgrade with 8-in-1 functions and automatic temperature control. 700 square inches cooking space.
Buy at Amazon

Z GRILLS ZPG-700D Wood Pellet Grill Smoker for Outdoor Cooking

$549 $599
Get this 2021 upgrade for the Z Grills model ZPg-700D. Bronze case with 8-in-1 functionality plus a free cover.
Buy at Amazon

Z Grills ZPG-7002B 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & Smokerr

$430 $519
Save even more with last year's model, a 2020 upgrade to this versatile 8-in-1 grill and smoker. 700 square inches cooking space.
Buy at Amazon

Meco 21" Americana Portable Charcoal/Electric Grill

$67 $90
Get a heavy-duty and lightweight grill from Meco, such as the Americana Portable Grill. There's no hassle in bringing it anywhere you hold a party or other outdoor events.
Buy at Wayfair

Royal Gourmet 24" Crop Built-In Charcoal Grill with Side Shelf

$158 $190
This grill has a built-in thermometer to control the temperature and make the best out of your favorite grilled meat. It is designed with extra space for easy storage.
Buy at Wayfair

Cuisinart One-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$147 $180
This propane grill is portable as it can be adjusted into three height levels. You can save gas compared to a full-sized grill. Bring it anywhere and have a perfect grill party.
Buy at Wayfair

