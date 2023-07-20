 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Can you freeze cream cheese? Yes, and here’s how to do it

Yes, cream cheese can be frozen. Here's how to do it right

Sarah Joseph
By
Cream cheese and crackers on a wooden cutting board.
Anita Peeples/Unsplash

You open your refrigerator, only to find a forgotten treasure hiding behind the pickles and leftover lasagna. It’s a tub of cream cheese, waiting patiently to be mixed into your next recipe. But alas, you’re faced with a conundrum — what if you can’t use it all before it goes bad? Fear not, foodie! We’re here to answer the age-old question: Can you freeze cream cheese? Grab your apron and get ready to discover the frosty secrets of freezing cream cheese!

How to freeze cream cheese, and other common questions

cream cheese bagel
Melinda Siklosi/Getty Images

The short answer is yes, you can freeze cream cheese, but there are a few things you should know to ensure the best results. Let’s have a look!

Recommended Videos

How long does cream cheese last in the freezer?

When properly stored, cream cheese can last in the freezer for up to two months. It’s important to note that freezing cream cheese can alter its texture slightly. While it will still be safe to consume after freezing, the thawed cream cheese may be slightly crumbly or have a grainy texture. Therefore, it’s best to use frozen cream cheese in recipes where the texture won’t be a significant factor, such as in baked goods or casseroles.

Related

How to freeze opened cream cheese

If you have an opened package of cream cheese that you’d like to freeze, there are a few steps you should follow to ensure it stays fresh and maintains its quality:

  1. Transfer the cream cheese. Remove the cream cheese from its original packaging and transfer it to an airtight container or resealable freezer bag. Make sure the container is labeled with the date of freezing.
  2. (Optional) Portion it out. If you don’t plan on using the entire package of cream cheese at once, consider dividing it into smaller portions before freezing. This way, you can thaw only the amount you need for each recipe, minimizing waste.
  3. Seal and protect. Ensure that the container or freezer bag is tightly sealed to prevent any air from reaching the cream cheese. Exposure to air can cause freezer burn, affecting the quality and taste of the cream cheese.
  4. Store in the freezer. Place the container or freezer bag in the coldest part of your freezer, such as the back or the bottom shelf. The lower the temperature, the better the cream cheese will retain its texture and flavor.

How to thaw cream cheese

When it comes to thawing cream cheese, it’s important to do it slowly to maintain its creamy texture. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

  1. Transfer to the fridge. Remove the frozen cream cheese from the freezer and place it in the refrigerator. Allow it to thaw slowly overnight or for approximately 24 hours. Thawing in the refrigerator helps prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and preserves the cream cheese’s quality.
  2. Check the texture. After the cream cheese has thawed, examine it for any changes in texture or appearance. As mentioned earlier, it may become slightly crumbly or grainy. If this occurs, don’t worry; it’s still safe to use in recipes that call for melted or blended cream cheese.

How to make frozen cream cheese creamy again

If you find that your thawed cream cheese has a slightly different texture than its fresh counterpart, there are a few tricks you can try to make it creamy again:

  1. Beat or blend. Using an electric mixer or blender, beat or blend the thawed cream cheese until it becomes smooth and creamy. This process can help eliminate any graininess and restore its original texture.
  2. Add a splash of liquid. If the cream cheese remains slightly dry or stiff after blending, you can add a small amount of liquid, such as milk or cream, to help soften it and bring back its creamy consistency. Start with a teaspoon at a time and mix until you achieve the desired texture.

The freezer can be cream cheese’s best friend when it comes to extending its shelf life and ensuring you never waste a dollop of this creamy delight again. Remember, freezing cream cheese is entirely possible, but be prepared for a slight change in texture upon thawing.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Yes, you should be preheating an air fryer — here’s why
Learn how to get the most out of your air fryer
Putting fried chicken into the tray of an air fryer

It's the latest food fad that doesn't seem to be going anywhere, the healthy cook's dream, the now hallowed and exalted air fryer. The hype around this countertop wonder doesn't seem to be dying down, either, with new recipes and rave reviews popping up everywhere in recent years. Boasting the ability to prepare healthier versions of countless foods, from "fried" chicken to potato chips, by using little to no oil, it's no wonder the air fryer has such adoring fans.

How does an air fryer work?
The science behind the air fryer's magic is really quite simple. It works similarly to a convection oven by circulating air around the food at very high temperatures, causing the food to crisp and brown without the need for added fats. Deep-fried flavor without the deep-fried calories? Not a bad deal. But as this handy gadget is still a relative newbie to the kitchen counter, there are still things to learn about this little appliance and how to best operate it.
Something to keep in mind is that air fryers produce very high temperatures very quickly. Unlike an oven that takes a good bit of time to preheat, an air fryer will preheat in just a short amount of time. While this is very handy in a lot of cases, the quick heating time also makes it easier to burn food, so use those timers carefully!

Read more
How to order a Martini like you know what you’re doing
Need a little more confidence when it comes to ordering a Martini? Read on.
how to order a martini bar

We all know that top-notch spy James Bond takes his Martini shaken, not stirred, but if you spend any amount of time around people who love Martinis (or Vespers, as Bond himself termed them), then you also know it’s a little more complicated than that. There are dirty Martinis and wet Martinis and dry Martinis -- and don’t even get us started on the number of drinks that purely end in "-tini." (Hint: there are hundreds.)

Even to an experienced drinker, all of the terms may seem like a bit much. In order to make your next Martini experience easier, we sat down with New York City bartender Tom Walker to find out how to order a Martini. Walker is a gin enthusiast and has worked at some of the best bars in America and the world, such as Attaboy in NYC, The American Bar at The Savoy in London, Bramble Bar in Edinburgh, and George Washington Bar at the Freehand Hotel. It’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about ordering a Martini the right way.
Gin or vodka?

Read more
Is coffee bad for teeth? Dentists explain how you can keep your pearly whites healthy
Is coffee bad for teeth? What dentists want you to know about your favorite morning habit
a close up of tons of coffee beans

Is coffee bad for teeth? You may not want to know the answer, preferring to "Hear no evil, see no evil."

After all, drinking coffee can be a lifeline during the morning grind. Even studies show coffee consumption can have significant benefits. A 2021 study showed that drinking coffee could decrease stroke and dementia risk. Another published in the same year found coffee consumption could lower a person's chance of heart failure.

Read more