Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Traeger Grills announce a holiday partnership

Bulleit and Traeger are collaborating to add some smoky flavor to your holiday meal

There are many partnerships in the whiskey world. Distilleries (and breweries) collaborate to craft unique, innovative bourbons, rye whiskeys, single malts, and more. But when it comes to collaborations, the recent news that Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Traeger Grills have partnered is really exciting.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Traeger Grills Holiday Partnership

Recently, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Traeger Grills announced a holiday partnership. This includes a two-part video series that pairs chefs and bartenders to craft the perfect holiday menu, including mouthwatering food and epic, flavorful cocktails. The first video in the series features renowned Texas pitmaster Chef Doug Scheiding and bartender Cruz G. Mojica. The duo paired to create a holiday barbecue-based menu featuring Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Traeger Grills.

The menu

The food menu includes an appetizer of pork belly burnt ends, a main course featuring Texas BBQ beef ribs, green chile mac and cheese, Ancho buffalo garlic brussels sprouts, and a dessert of bourbon-glazed bread pudding. Each item uses Bulleit Bourbon as an ingredient.

Cocktails include a “Low ABV Prep Cocktail” (featuring Aperitivo Nonino, ginger ale, Bulleit Bourbon, and Traeger smoked pear, apple, and lime), “Welcome Punch” (featuring sweet vermouth, Bulleit Bourbon, orang lemon oleo, orange juice, lemon juice, apple cider, and Traeger smoked oranges, lemons, and apples), and “Dinner Cocktail” (featuring fig cordial, Bulleit Rye, Ango Coco bitters, Angostura bitters, torched bacon, and fir wrapped in Traeger smoked bacon).

If these menu items sound appealing and you’d like to make any of the dishes or cocktails for your holiday gatherings, you can find more information and the aforementioned videos right here.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
