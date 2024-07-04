 Skip to main content
Scotch distillery Brora marks its anniversary with 44 year old release

The limited edition Untold Depths release was distilled in 1977

Brora

One of the classic Scotch distilleries, Brora, had been closed in 1983 but was resurrected in 2021 following a restoration project, and it is now debuting a new aged whisky to celebrate the third anniversary of that reopening. Untold Depths is a 44 year old release originally distilled in 1977, before the closing of the distillery, and is a particular tribute to an era of the distillery referred to as “the age of peat.”

“The second in a series of releases from the distillery, ‘Untold Depths’ is a classic pairing of a gentle cask and medium peating which explores the full depth of taste of which Brora is capable,” said Craig Wilson, Master Blender at Brora. “On the nose the whisky holds waxy hints of fragrant incense and green grape skins drift through light peat smoke, then dried herb and scented oil slowly rising through a swirl of buttery toffee. Waxy-smooth, the sweet, lightly fruity taste reaches a long and fragrant finish with a pinch of white pepper.”

This year is an important one for Brora as it marks three years since the first whiskys of the new facility were distilled. After three years, the distillate officially becomes Scotch — although these new bottles won’t be on sale for a long time as they will continue to be aged to improve their flavor and character.

As a limited edition, only 150 bottles of Untold Depths will be available. And they won’t come cheap either, with each bottle coming in at a price of £10,000 ($12,750). The release will be available for those who can afford that from this month.

