Chef Zac Young’s clever bourbon chocolate cake recipe is whimsical winter perfection on a plate

We love this new-school bourbon chocolate cake recipe

Lindsay Parrill
By
Zac Young's Bourbon Chocolate Stumps
Zac Young

We’re willing to gamble that celebrity Chef Zac Young needs no introduction. Between his frequent appearances on popular cooking shows like ChoppedBeat Bobby Flay, and Worst Cooks in America, and his enormous adoration and success due to his creation of the famous holiday phenomenon, the PieCaken, Chef Young is a pretty big deal this time of year. The original PieCaken alone – one indulgent dessert encompassing pumpkin pie, pecan pie, spice cake, apple pie, cinnamon buttercream, and oat crumble all at once – makes Young the King of holiday desserts in our book. Now, he’s at it again with a gorgeously festive bourbon chocolate cake that he’s created just for The Manual.

We love the fun, whimsical play on the traditional yule log, or Bûche de Noël – a traditional French dessert that’s served at Christmastime – of these little cakes. Unlike a Bûche de Noël, however, these Christmas treats are extremely simple to make and can be done in just a few minutes with no need for fancy decorating skills or expensive pastry tools. Just a cupcake tin, some simple ingredients, and a bottle of bourbon (we told you it was good). We adore Chef Young’s boozy dessert recipes. The green velvet cake recipe he gave us for St. Patrick’s Day (which would also be absolutely gorgeous as a Christmas dessert) is spiked with Guinness and is one of our very favorite recipes.

Baking with booze can add tremendous flavor and moisture to a dessert and is a fun way to add a hint of sophistication to an otherwise simple treat. Adding your favorite alcohol to a cake can be done easily, but should be done carefully so as to not interfere negatively with the texture of your finished product. There are several ways to do this.

Substitute your extracts for liquor

An easy way to incorporate your favorite liquor into desserts is by substituting your extracts. Many recipes call for vanilla extract, which is easily swapped out for another flavor you love, like bourbon or rum.

Give your cakes a boozy soak

After a cake has been baked and cooled slightly, use a pastry brush to add your favorite liquor or liqueur to the top of your cake. Simply brush on the amount you desire, and allow a few minutes for the liquid to settle inside of the cake. Do be cautious with the amount used in this method, though, as the alcohol will not bake off as it would if it went into the raw batter.

Spike whipped cream or frostings

Rum, Kahlua, Amaretto, or brandy are absolutely delicious when carefully incorporated into whipped cream or any number of frostings. Add a little bit at a time so as not to affect the texture of your finished product or make the flavor too boozy (if there is such a thing).

Zac Young's Bourbon Chocolate Stumps
Zac Young

Bourbon Chocolate Stumps recipe

Yields 24 “stumps”

Ingredients

For the bourbon chocolate cake

  • 1/2 cup hot water
  • 1/4 cup bourbon (plus more for brushing)
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 1 1/4 light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the glaze

  • 8 ounces milk chocolate, chopped
  • 4 ounces heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

To finish

  • 2 4-ounce bars dark chocolate, shaved
  • 2 ounces white or milk chocolate, melted

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350. Spray a 12-cavity cupcake pan with nonstick spray.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together the hot water, bourbon, and cocoa powder until smooth. Add the brown sugar, eggs, sour cream, and vanilla, and whisk to fully combine. Add the flour, baking soda and salt, and whisk until smooth.
  3. Fill each cupcake cavity three-quarters full with batter. Bake until a toothpick or cake tester comes out clean when inserted into the center of one of the cakes, about 14 – 16 minutes.
  4. Remove the pan from the oven and immediately brush or spray the tops of the cakes with bourbon – about 1 to 2 teaspoons each, being careful not to over-wet.
  5. While still warm, run a small knife or offset spatula around the edge of each cake and then flip the pan upside down onto a cooling rack or cookie sheet to release them and then let the cakes cool upside down – the domed part on the bottom.
  6. Clean the pan, spray with non-stick spray, and bake the remaining batter.
  7. While the cakes are cooling, run a vegetable peeler down the side of the dark chocolate bars to make chocolate shavings.
  8. Make the glaze. In a heatproof bowl, partially melt the milk chocolate by microwaving in 20-second increments until about half of the chocolate is melted.
  9. Heat the cream in a small bowl or microwave-safe glass to a simmer – hot but not boiling. Add the hot cream and salt to the chocolate and whisk until smooth and glossy.
  10. To finish, dip the flat side of a cooled cake into the glaze and let it run down the sides, then place the cake in the bowl of shavings, flat side up, and press the shavings up the side, leaving the top clean. Place back on the cooling rack, and repeat with the remaining cakes.
  11. In a small heatproof dish, gently melt the white or milk chocolate in the microwave in 20-second installments, stirring each time – about a minute.
  12. Using a chopstick, skewer, or piping bag, swirl the lighter chocolate on top of the cakes to create tree rings.
  13. Serve and store the cakes at room temperature.

This easy cranberry crostini recipe makes the perfect holiday appetizer
No one has to know how simple these are to make
Cranberry brie crostini

The season of entertaining is upon us. It's that time of year when invitations are sent out in the spirit of excited merriment and good intentions. We deck the halls and smile, thinking of how much fun that future event will be, friends and family, sparkling cocktails in hand, gushing over the gorgeous spread of delicious foods before them, each one a homemade testament to our superior hosting abilities.

But then the day arrives, and we find ourselves frantically googling "easy recipes for a crowd," cursing ourselves for our naive optimism at having forgotten the stress that holiday entertaining can bring. That's why we're thankful for recipes like this one. Recipes that come together quickly and simply, and will impress everyone at your holiday party.

Read more
Twice baked sweet potato recipe: The perfect fall side that’s super easy to make
This is one of our favorite sweet potato recipes
Twice baked sweet potatoes

Twice-baked potatoes are one of those indulgently satisfying, comforting, cheesy sides that warm to the absolute core. But when you twice-bake a sweet potato, all of those comforting feelings get a savory autumn upgrade that's unparalleled in both taste and coziness. Twice-baked sweet potatoes are the perfect fall dish. They're simple enough to enjoy as dinner itself, sitting on the sofa under a big quilt, or as an impressive side dish on a holiday as special as Thanksgiving.
Of course, sweet potato recipes are abundant this time of year, but this one, in our opinion, takes the cake. Baking sweet potatoes is exactly like baking regular potatoes. Simply wash, pierce with a fork, rub a little oil for crispy skin, and bake. Once cooked through, that beautifully orange filling is scooped out and mixed with just about anything you like, from cream cheese to butter and herbs to marshmallow fluff. This is a great recipe to experiment with all of your favorite fall flavors.

Twice-baked sweet potato recipe
Ingredients:

Read more
Love albondigas soup? Our albondigas recipe is a fall and winter favorite, and we think you’ll agree
Make a lot - like a LOT - of this one
Albondigas

I grew up in Fresno, California, where there is a plethora of incredible, wonderfully authentic Mexican restaurants. Most of these restaurants share an amazingly delicious menu item, albondigas - an exquisitely savory Mexican meatball soup with vegetables in a spicy, beefy broth.

This delicious soup's hearty, spicy, meatbally goodness is what I grew up ordering every time I went out for Mexican food (which was often). It started every meal, no matter what came next. Sometimes a big bowl was the meal itself. And then I moved away from Fresno, and something dreadful happened. The soup I loved so much suddenly disappeared from Mexican restaurant menus. I couldn’t find it anywhere. I’ll never forget living in Portland, 30 weeks pregnant, and craving albondigas so intensely that I couldn’t think of anything else. I called every Mexican restaurant within a 10-mile radius, and no one had my beloved soup. But then it occurred to me that as a strong-willed woman with a culinary degree, I could make it myself. So I beelined straight to the grocery store, bought the ingredients, and got to work. It was my first time making albondigas, and I was nervous that I wouldn't be able to do it justice. It turns out, though, it's incredibly simple to make, and even that first batch was a wild success. These days, albondigas soup is much easier to find, and I can order my beloved soup almost anywhere. But you know what? This homemade version is the best.

Read more