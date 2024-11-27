Take a dreamy tropical vacation with Bomba Estéreo’s favorite cocktail

Some people meet the arrival of winter with great cheer, embracing cozy times and seasonal flavors. But other people would rather be dreaming of warmer times, sat on a beach in the beaming sun. If that’s you, then we have a tropical cocktail to remind you of the summer.
Colombian electro tropical band Bomba Estéreo, whose jams are perfect for imagining warmer times, have teamed up with Old Parr Whisky to create a cocktail to recall the sun and the bright bold flavors of the Caribbean. The Caribbean Power cocktail brings together 12 year old whisky with classic tropical flavors of passionfruit and lime, with cinnamon for a hint of spice and an orchid as garnish for a touch of glamor.
Known in Spanish as maracuya, passionfruit is a popular fruit in Colombia where it is grown and harvested and is often enjoyed raw as a tasty snack. But with its sharp and sweet flavors, it makes for a great cocktail ingredient too. If you can find fresh passionfruit to make your own syrup, that will be delicious — but if not, you should be able to find ready-made syrups in supermarkets or liquor stores.
Caribbean Power
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Old Parr 12YO
- 0.5 oz Passion Fruit Syrup
- 0.5 oz Cinnamon Syrup
- 0.25 oz Lime Juice
- Garnish: Fresh mint leaves, ground cinnamon, an orchid
Method:
Add Old Parr 12YO, passion fruit syrup, cinnamon syrup, and lime juice to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 8-10 seconds. Strain into an empty rocks glass. Add crushed ice, then garnish with grated cinnamon, fresh mint, and an orchid.