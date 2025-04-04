 Skip to main content
Bigface Coffee and Created Co. unveil exclusive drinkware collection

A partnership built on quality & vision

By
Created Co. Bigface
Created Co. / Created Co.

Jimmy Butler’s passion for coffee is well known, but his obsession with the details goes beyond the beans—down to the very cups they’re served in. Today, Bigface Coffee and Created Co. unveiled an exclusive drinkware collection featuring premium ceramic drinkware designed for coffee enthusiasts who appreciate form and function.

Created Co. has been working with Jimmy Butler since the early days of Bigface, crafting the first mugs and tumblers when the brand launched online in 2021. Whether it’s the tumblers seen in Butler’s pre-game arrivals or the mugs he uses daily, Created has been integral in shaping Bigface’s drinkware experience. When Butler set out to design his first retail café in Miami, he turned to Created Co. for the perfect mugs—ones that customers could enjoy in-store and bring home to elevate their coffee rituals.

After months of fine-tuning the design, materials, and feel, Created Co. and Bigface have unveiled this stunning collection of ceramic cups, fired at 2500 degrees for durability and a smooth, premium finish. The collection includes pieces of several sizes, suitable for every coffee lover’s needs. Whether you’re brewing a small shot of espresso in the 3oz Espresso Cup or want to make a creamy latte in the 11oz Latte Cup, there’s a ceramic option in this collection for every coffee drink imaginable.

The new collection is a testament to Butler’s dedication to craftsmanship and commitment to creating an elevated coffee experience—whether in a Bigface café or at home.

Collection pieces available for purchase include:
• Set of 2 (each in a premium gift box)
• 3oz Espresso Cup
• 6oz Cappuccino Cup
• 8oz Small Latte Cup
• 11oz Latte Cup

