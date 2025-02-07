New Orleans-based Big Easy Whiskey Company launches just in time for the Big Game

Table of Contents Table of Contents Big Easy Whiskey Where can I buy it?

If you didn’t already know, the NFL championship game between the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is being played in New Orleans on Sunday. It only made sense that the Big Easy Whiskey company, which is based in the southern city, would launch just in time for the “Big Game.” What’s better than a flavorful whiskey during a heated football game?

Big Easy Whiskey

Big Easy Whiskey isn’t your average whiskey. This flavored whiskey begins with a mash bill of 81% corn, 15% rye, and 4% barley. It’s matured for five years in used bourbon barrels. It’s then infused with twenty-four herbs, spices, and fruits hand-selected by Master Blender Kieran Walsh.

The result is (according to the brand) is a complex, sippable, mixable 86-proof whiskey loaded with flavors like toasted vanilla beans, cinnamon candy, nutmeg, allspice, Amaro-like herbal notes, cedar, and lemon balm.

This is a memorable, complex whiskey that needs to be tasted to be believed, perfect for drinking neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a cocktail. What better time to try it than on Sunday while you toast the end of another NFL season (regardless of whether your favorite team has been out of contention for weeks)

Where can I buy it?

Big Easy Whiskey is available in select retailers in Louisiana thanks to Republic National Distributing Company. If you’re going to the game, maybe you can find a bottle to enjoy before or after the game. It’s also available online on Big Easy Whiskey Company’s website for the suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750ml bottle.

