Best Presidents Day Air Fryer Sales and Deals for 2021

Looking for the best Presidents Day air fryer sales? We’ve got them along with all the best Presidents Day sales across the internet. When it comes to purchasing a new air fryer, we’ve looked at what you need to consider when making a purchase along with all the best Presidents Day air fryer deals out there. Read on as we explain all.

Best Presidents Day Air Fryer sales 2021
Expires soon

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bella - 1.6-qt. Analog Air Fryer

$50
An Air fryer for $20? Yep. This 1.6-quart air fryer is big enough to prepare up to 1.3 lb. of food at a time. Plus, its pan is dishwasher safe.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$100 $125
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's
Expires soon

Cosori CS158 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT

$110 $120
If you want a large air fryer this 5.8-quart Cosori model is the right size. The Wi-Fi connected device is Alexa and Google Assistant compatible and has a digital touchscreen for easy operation.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven

$280 $330
With this 10-in-1 smart convection toaster oven, you can achieve the perfect doneness at a touch of a button in no time at all. And since you're using little to no oil, it sure is a healthier option
Buy at Kohl's
Expires soon

Power XL 5 qt. Vortex Air Fryer

$80 $100
Enjoy snack food in a healthier way with this air fryer. A true versatile kitchen device, it can also broil, roast, bake, and dehydrate.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

Should you buy an Air Fryer on Presidents Day?

As the first major sales season of the year, Presidents Day is worth paying attention to. Besides being a pleasant long weekend, it also offers plenty of opportunities for great deals including these Presidents Day air fryer sales. As always, you should only buy one if you really need or want to, but we think you’re going to love what an air fryer can add to your cooking arsenal.

Thanks to being the first major sale, Presidents Day tends to offer good deals as retailers are keen to clear existing stock to make room for the rest of the year. Just keep an eye out for discounts that aren’t as great as they initially look.

How to choose an Air Fryer on Presidents Day

We’ve already extensively looked at the best air fryers out there. Air fryers are a great kitchen appliance as they enable you to create crispy creations while using far less fat or oil compared to conventional methods. They’re an even better option if you can find one cheaply as part of the Presidents Day air fryer sales.

Generally, brands like Ninja or Instant Pot are worth paying attention to due to their good build quality, but it’s important to understand the features available too.

Consider how much you plan on using the air fryer. If you’re considering using it for cheat or treat meals rather than on a daily basis then a basic and cheap model will do you just fine. Alternatively, a heavy user should invest in a high-end model if their budget can stretch that far.

Capacity is an important consideration. A small air fryer will be fine for households with only a couple of people but bigger is better if you’re cooking for a large family.

Features are also important with some air fryers offering a huge wealth of options that you may not necessarily use. Brands like Ninja and Instant Pot also often combine air fryers with pressure cooking features or slow cooking facilities and you may not need these. Don’t be tempted to overspend on features you won’t actually use.

