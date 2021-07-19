  1. Food & Drink
We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Gigantic Air Fryer Is at Walmart Today

By

Air frying is one of the best ways to get the crispiest cuisine while still remaining fairly healthy. That’s thanks to its method of using air to cook food perfectly rather than relying on fattening oils. Right now, you can snap up a huge Best Choice Products 5.5-quart family-sized air fryer for just $70 at Walmart. That’s a massive saving of $108 off the usual price so you know this is the ideal time to invest in a bigger air fryer than you’d normally consider. If you’re looking to cook better for your whole family, you can’t go wrong with this deal. You’ll need to be speedy though. We’re confident that stock will be limited at this price.

The Best Choice Products 5.5qt 7-in-1 Digital Family Sized Air Fryer offers all the essentials you need from a high-quality air fryer. Tapping into what’s needed from the best air fryers out there, the Best Choice Products 5.5-quart 7-in-1 Digital Family Sized Air Fryer is large enough to cook meals for the whole family using superheated rapid air technology and without the need for fatty oils. To simplify the process, it comes with seven temperature and time presets so you can easily cook fries, vegetables, cheese, seafood, meat, and pretty much everything else you can imagine this way.

That’s further helped by the air fryer’s LCD screen which offers intuitive controls and displays the cooking temperature and time remaining at all times. Automatic shut-off technology means you won’t have to worry about any safety issues either. Finally, there’s a detachable fryer basket that lets you easily get the food out safely and makes cleaning a breeze.

Ordinarily $178, the Best Choice Products 5.5-quart 7-in-1 Digital Family Sized Air Fryer is down to just $70 for a strictly limited time, only at Walmart. It’s an ideal investment for the whole family and you’re going to love the convenience it offers. Be quick though as stock is sure to be limited.

More air fryer deals

If your heart is set on an air fryer but you want to see what else is out there, check out all the other air fryer deals currently available. There are some big savings to be enjoyed across numerous different brands and there’s sure to be something here for your budget and size needs.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$76 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$90 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's

Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

$137 $220
With its powerful air frying technology, this 5.3-quart digital air fryer can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast.
Buy at Wayfair

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$210 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance.
Buy at Best Buy

Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer

$50 $70
This powerful Dash air fryer serves crispy fried foods minus the guilt. Get this nonstick fryer for hassle-free cooking and cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair

