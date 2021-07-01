The 10 Best Canned Chilis To Spice Up Your Snack Time

If you’ve ever been to a chili cookoff, you know that people get serious about their chili recipes. What used to be a campfire meal for cowboys out on the range has become a food with a cult following. Of course, we’d all love to make chili from scratch whenever we get the craving for the spicy, protein-packed, one-pot meal. Unfortunately, it takes a long time to prepare a great bowl of chili. That’s why so many have food companies have invested in providing their customers with an excellent canned chili.

Whatever your chili preference is — vegetarian, white, turkey, extra beans, no beans, Cincinnati style — you’ll be able to find a canned chili that can satisfy your craving. So get your bread bowls, cornbread, tortilla chips, and any other toppings you may need. We’ve hunted down the best canned chili options for your pantry.

Best Spicy Chili: Campbell’s Chunky Chili, Hot and Spicy

Unafraid of a little heat? You just may want a glass of water nearby. Campbell’s Hot and Spicy will provide a fiery experience for your taste buds. Their recipe features a beef and pork crumble with both red and green peppers. The flavor is balanced with just enough garlic and onion to round out the robust texture. Seasoned with chipotle chili peppers, you’ll find it quite filling and appropriately bold. The real secret is the paprika component included in that mix of spices.

Best Vegetarian Chili: Better Bean Three Sisters Chili

For those that prefer meatless options, this flavorful chili is going to become an immediate favorite. By using ingredients such as squash, yam, beans, and tomatillos, Better Bean knocks it out of the park with a full-bodied recipe. You don’t need to fear an excess of heat, either. The spices and seasonings include garlic, cumin, oregano, and Ancho pepper. The Three Sisters variety is also dairy-free, gluten-free, and low-fat.

Best Texas Style Chili: Wolf Brand Chili

If you have had any experience with Texan cuisine, you’ve no doubt been introduced to classic Texas chili. An American tradition, this recipe dates back to the year 1895. Texas-style is often distinguished by its exclusion of beans in pursuit of a meatier flavor. Generous amounts of beef and pork are smothered in a blend of seasonings for a thick, protein-rich dish. The meat used in the Wolf Brand is all-natural, providing an excellent source of iron.

Best Chili Con Carne: Nalley Original Chili Con Carne

If you prefer a more classic rendition of chili, the Nalley Original Chili Con Carne will fit the bill perfectly. It retains the most beloved elements of a well-rounded stew. Smothered meat and beans are mixed with rich spices and seasonings. This particular chili is delicious on its own but is excellent poured over the top of hot dogs or served alongside a summer barbecue.

Best Chicken Chili: Hormel Natural White Chicken Chili

From the Number 1 selling chili in America, Hormel does chicken-based chili the justice it deserves. All-natural ingredients include a wholesome blend of chicken, bell peppers, tomato, and white beans. Hormel chicken includes tender rib meat, which enhances the consistency in each can. The spice level is lower compared to most other chilis, which makes this a safe and filling choice. The chicken is certified to be MSG-free, and gluten-free.

Best Cincinnati Style Chili: Skyline Chili Original

If you’ve never had the pleasure of consuming authentic Cincinnati chili, this is a wonderful place to start. The Skyline has it just right — a thinner consistency and unique spices to set it far apart. Often using seasonings such as cinnamon, allspice, and Worcestershire, you’ll be surprised at the tasty marriage of sweet and savory. This rich flavor highlights city cuisine and diverse additions to a classic dish.

Best Turkey Chili: Dennison’s Chili with Turkey

Widely advertised as America’s “Stand-Up” chili, Dennison’s chili is certainly hearty and healthy. It is so generously made, if you plant your spoon in the bowl, that spoon should stand straight up. Additionally, each serving is 98% fat-free. Turkey is a typically leaner meat, so those looking to avoid red meat will appreciate this selection. Their recipe is crafted with plump turkey, vine-ripened tomatoes, beans, bell peppers, and onions. The spices include Jalapeno and chipotle peppers for an appropriate kick.

Best Chili Verde: Juanitas Pozole De Puerco Con Chile Verde

Believe it or not, Juanitas has been providing delicious and spicy selections since 1946. This chile verde serves up the telltale green chile with pork broth, jalapeno, and cilantro. The broth is simmered slowly for maximum flavor. If you prefer Mexican flavor profiles, this is the ideal choice for you. The traditional, homestyle taste is blended perfectly. Excellent with rice, a side of tamales, or even shredded cabbage with lime.

Best Black Bean Chili: Amy’s Organic Black Bean Chili

A proper black bean chili needs a blend of spices that stand alone, and Amy’s Organic selection can hold its own. Each serving combines tomato, onion, bell pepper, chilis, lime, and garlic for a sensational taste. All ingredients, including the beans themselves, are completely organic and certified by the USDA. An excellent source of fiber, this chili can be eaten as-is or used as a chili starter. For this, simply pour into a pot and add meat, chopped vegetables, and broth as desired until the proper consistency is reached.

Best Artisan Chili: Vietti Artisan Craft Chili

Are you craving something a little different? For a taste off the beaten path, Vietti has multiple artisan recipes you’ll love. Their craft chili contains no preservatives and is packed with chicken, salted porter ale, onion, peppers, and even molasses. The resulting taste is robust and down-to-earth. Vietti sells an excellent Buffalo Chicken chili that will be sure to please.

Editors' Recommendations