6 Best Candy-Themed Drinks and Cocktails for Halloween

Halloween is always a little weird but it will be especially so this year, for obvious reasons. Parties will look different, masks will be mandatory, and trick or treating will be, well, to be determined.

What you can rely on this October the 31st is having a good time at home, drink in hand. Even better, you can enjoy the buzz of a good beer or cocktail that tastes like some of your favorite Halloween candy. It’s like being a kid with a sweet tooth and a grown-up with a sophisticated palate, simultaneously.

We encourage you to dress up and watch all the scary movies, even if you decline to leave your house. In between some of that festive fun, try one of these candy-themed drinks to really get into the spirit.

Wicked Weed Guilty Pleasures S’mores Imperial Stout

While you may not have been handed fresh s’mores as a kid during Halloween you probably should have. Sure, they’re a little more involved to prepare but the straight-from-the-flames sweet snack is so autumnal. Here’s the adult version. The beer is part of a four-pack of decadent imperial stouts ideal for a crisp evening and aptly called Guilty Pleasures.

Chambord Royale

The drink will remind you of some of your favorite raspberry candies, like Haribo gummies, Airheads, or candy drops. It’s a simple mix of sparkling wine, Charmbord, and a raspberry. The mix of a little sweet a little effervescent is just what the doctor ordered as autumn really finds its stride.

Ingredients:

1/3 oz Chambord Liqueur

Sparkling wine of choice

Sparkling wine of choice 1 Raspberry

Method: Pour Chambord into flute glass, top with sparkling wine, finish with a raspberry garnish.

Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout

A tasty peanut butter cup in beer form, this offering from California’s Belching Beaver is one of the best out there. It’ll have you thinking about Reese’s Pieces.

Cocoa Classic

Coconut candy enthusiasts will gravitate to this cocktail as it tastes a lot like a Mounds bar, the delicious Hershey’s treat first introduced to the public a century ago. The coconut milk imparts a tropical element and meshes delightfully with the chocolate and rum for a harmonious, dessert-in-a-glass style cocktail.

(Created by Peter Ruppert, Lucien and Short Stories, New York City)

1 1⁄2 oz Don Papa 7YR

4oz Milo Hot Chocolate (3:1 Coconut Milk (3 parts) to Milo malted

chocolate powder (1 part) – heated and fully dissolved

2 drops Pandan Essence

Tempus Fugit Creme de Banane Liqueur

In case you didn’t know, you can do a lot with a good banana liqueur. If you want to keep it simple, throw a splash atop your favorite daiquiri recipe. Banana and rum go together like eggs and bacon. This option is one of the best can add some tropical joy to just about anything, from a scoop of vanilla ice cream to a beloved tiki cocktail. The sweet and concentrated banana flavor reminds of the most outspoken Runts candy flavor.

Apfel Collins

It’s not Halloween without a caramel apple. This cocktail is bright and fruity, offering a touch of sweetness via simple syrup. For a true Halloween experience, pair it with some caramel candies and enjoy how heated sugar functions alongside crisp apple notes.

2oz Monkey 47 Gin

3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 oz 1:1 Simple Syrup

Dry Hard Cider

Method: Add Monkey 47 Gin, lemon and simple syrup to a shaker, add ice and shake or 5-7 seconds. Strain over fresh ice into the glass of your choice and top with a dry styled hard cider of any brand. Garnish with a slices of apple and a lemon wheel or a fresh citrus twist.

Editors' Recommendations