In certain instances, convenience is king. Although making the perfect smoothie from scratch is ideal, there are several reasons why we may not be able to. Perhaps your blender is on the fritz, and you haven’t gotten around to getting a new one. Maybe you haven’t had time to go buy groceries or you’re waiting on your food delivery service. Whatever the reason, there are still many bottled smoothie brands out there that are delicious and nutritious. Plus, you don’t have to worry about the messy clean-up of making a smoothie at home.

We tracked down some of the best bottled smoothie brands out there. Some are available at practically any grocer, some you may have to track down at more specialty (health-food) markets, and some you can get delivered right to your door.

Related Guides

Naked: Kale Blazer

Naked is possibly one of the most well-known bottled smoothie brands out there. This veteran to the juice aisle is an example of one of those smoothie brands where reading the label is important. The Kale Blazer is one of Naked’s most healthy flavors with no added sugar, and packed with many nutrients.

Splendid Spoon: Orange Hibiscus

Splendid Spoon smoothies are not a brand you’ll find in stores but you can have them delivered right to your door. Splendid Spoon specializes in completely organic smoothies, bowls, and soups. You just select the meal plan that fits your needs, and they send you a variety of great-tasting smoothies, like this orange-hibiscus flavor. No added sugars or concentrate juices here.

See Meal Plans

Suja: Vibrant Probiotic

Suja smoothies can be found at your more health-conscious markets and a few big-name retailers. The Vibrant Probiotic flavor contains a blend of organic, cold-pressed juices, along with probiotics to improve your gut health. If you look at the nutritional facts, you’ll notice a minimal amount of added sugar. However, the added sugar is negligible in comparison to the overall healthiness of the drink.

Evolution: Organic Super Fruit Greens

Evolution juices and smoothies are no new kids on the block. The company has been making healthy smoothies and juices for over 25 years. You can find Evolution juices practically anywhere, even Starbucks. The Organic Super Fruit Greens flavor is a favorite among health nuts because it packs in the nutrients without being heavy in sugar or carb content.

Rebbl: Chocolate Keto Elixer

The Rebbl organic chocolate keto smoothie could fall more into the realm of “protein shake.” The protein is 100% plant protein and is a certified vegan product great for meal replacement. What we like about it is this 12-ounce drink contains 25% of your daily value of fiber, which is more than any other smoothie brand we found. You’ll find Rebbl products at select retailers, or you can buy them directly from the company website.

Koia: Magic Mango Smoothie

This Koia Magic Mango smoothie is delicious (like all the Koia flavors) and comes with a healthy dose of prebiotic fiber. You may be wondering what the difference between probiotics and prebiotics is. Both are essential to gut health. The difference is that probiotics are a living strain of bacteria, and prebiotics are derived from plant fiber. In this case, Koia derives their probiotics from chicory root, baobab powder, and chia seeds. You can get Koia products direct from the source or at select retailers.

Noka: Superfood Smoothie Cherry/Acai

These last three smoothie brands are ones you won’t find in stores but are worth getting shipped to you. Noka smoothies don’t technically come in a bottle. Instead, they come in an easily crushable bag, great for on the go. All Noka smoothies are very low in sugar (less natural sugar than an apple), yet have enough nutrients to give you a quick pick-me-up. You can get these pre-made pouches directly from Noka in packs of six or twelve. The cherry/acai flavor is especially tasty.

Pulp & Press – Dragonfly

This Dragonfly smoothy from Pulp & Press is a delicious blend of avocado, cucumber, beets, blueberry, turmeric, and lime. This is yet another all-natural and organic smoothie brand that will ship right to your doorstep. This particular flavor packs almost as much fiber as the Rebbl drink (24%) and has a significant amount of potassium as well.

$7 at Pulp & Press

Raw Generation – Plant-Based Variety Pack

Raw Generation is a subscription-based beverage company that lets you create your own beverage boxes. You can choose from the option of smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and shots (of the health variety). Like the Rebble Elixer, the Raw Generation smoothies pack a lot of plant-based protein and other healthy ingredients. We’re partial to peanut butter because who doesn’t like peanut butter?

How to Choose the Best Bottled Smoothie

Before you just grab any smoothie out there, be mindful of added fillers and sugars. Some pre-made smoothies pack a ton of added sugar and filler juice from concentrate, making the smoothie no so healthy after all. There are some brands out there where you have to be cautious in this regard. Some smoothie flavors within a particular brand be very healthy and packed full of nutrition, while others might be empty sugar bombs. That’s why it’s crucial to read the label.

What you do want in a bottled smoothie are the same things you would look for in most meals. First, you want a nice balance of carbs, fat, and protein. The presence of a decent amount of fiber is also a good sign because that usually means whole fruits and veggies are being used. Lastly, if there isn’t a good portion of micronutrients (iron, magnesium, potassium), you’re missing the main point of consuming a smoothie.

Editors' Recommendations