This popular air fryer is discounted to $18 until midnight

Bella Pro Series 4.2 quart air fryer with meals cooking
Bella

Believe it or not, some of the most popular deals at any given time, even during major events like Prime Day and the holiday shopping season, are those that include air fryers. They’re super convenient if you’ve never used them, as they’re easy to get going and clean and make some deliciously crispy foods and snacks without the added guilt of high-fatty oils. Should you get one? We say yes. Of course, some of the better models out there are more expensive unless you can take advantage of an excellent discount, just like the one Best Buy is offering today. You can get the Bella Pro Series 4.2 quart manual air fryer for just $18, normally $60, which means you’re saving a mouth-watering $42, which you can put towards some yummy foods to cook in your new air fryer. Hurry, though. This deal is only going to be available for a few more hours.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 4.2 quart manual air fryer

Thanks to its 4.2-quart capacity, which is about 3.3 pounds of food in total, you can cook enough for a whole family or about four to six people. Needless to say, that will make for some large meals, but it also means you don’t have to scramble to make several things at dinner time. You can toss it all in the air fryer and let it cook.

The 1500-watt system offers a max temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, plenty to cook most foods and snacks like reheated french fries, meatballs, chicken nuggets, and much more. Plus, you don’t necessarily have to preheat an air fryer before use, although you should, but that’s entirely up to you. The easy-to-use control knobs make selecting a temperature and timer settings quick. Meanwhile, cleanup is an absolute breeze because the PFOA-free non-stick cooking pan and crisping tray are dishwasher-safe, and you can just wipe down the inside of the air fryer — when it’s cool, of course.

It even comes with a list of recipes you can make in the air fryer, including some of the popular meals and ideas. If you’re ever at a loss for what to cook, you have a reference right there. There are dozens, if not thousands, of recipes and meal ideas online too, and this air fryer makes it super simple to prep and cook. There are some truly fantastic air fryer salmon recipes you can prepare in under 20 minutes, for instance.

The best part of any good deal will always be the discounted price, though, and the reduced price of this Bella Pro Series air fryer is nothing to scoff at. Normally $60, and about double or triple the cost of a homecooked meal, it’s available through Best Buy for just $18, but today only. If you’re interested, you’ll want to head over there as soon as possible before the deal ends or before it’s all sold out.

