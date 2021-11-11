  1. Food & Drink
The Air Fryer Black Friday Deal We’ve All Been Waiting for Is Here

Best Buy is bringing the kitchen to early Black Friday shopping season, discounting the Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer down to $90 from its regular price of $130, a savings of $40. If you’re looking for a clean, efficient way to cook for your friends this holiday season or a healthier way to cook fried foods around the house, a new air fryer will make a great addition to your smart home kitchen. Best Buy is also offering free fast shipping, and free same-day shipping to certain areas, making it one of the best Black Friday air fryer deals we’ve come across, so grab your new air fryer before it ends up on somebody else’s countertop.

The technology of digital air fryers has moved us past the days of messy frying in the kitchen, circulating hot air to fry food, which allows for little to no use of cooking oil and keeps your countertop from becoming a greasy mess. The Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer is on the larger side of the air fryer spectrum, bringing this convenience to larger meals. Its 8-quart capacity allows you to prepare up to 6.5 pounds of food at a time, and high-performance circular heat technology combines with 1,700 watts of power to cook food faster and to allow for faster heat-up and cool-down times.

This stainless steel model of the Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer will look amazing in any kitchen, and it comes with a digital touch screen that provides an easy and intuitive user experience. Nine cooking presets are programmed into the Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer, which makes cooking things like fries, fish, steak, and bacon as easy as pushing a button.

One of the best offers on an air fryer you’ll find this Black Friday shopping season, the Bella Pro Series 8-quart digital air fryer is currently $40 off, marked down from its regular price of $130 to a final sale price of $90. Act quickly to get one into your kitchen in time for the holidays.

