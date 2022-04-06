For an easier and healthier way of making fried food, you should take advantage of retailers’ air fryer deals. The kitchen appliance is growing in popularity because it will help you prepare meals like you’re a professional. If you don’t have one yet, or if your air fryer needs an upgrade, you don’t want to miss Best Buy’s $70 discount for the Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer, which brings its price down to just $60 from its original price of $130.

To make fried food with little to no oil, you’ll need an air fryer in your kitchen. These appliances, like the Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer, cook food by circulating hot air around the ingredients that you place inside them. This process results in food that’s crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside, but without all the grease that’s usually associated with frying. With the air fryer’s capacity of 8 quarts, you’ll be able to quickly prepare meals for a small family, or a feast for yourself.

Like the best air fryers, the Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer comes with several preset cooking programs that will help you prepare all kinds of dishes, including French fries, shrimp, chicken, fish, and bacon. The air fryer is easy to control through its digital touchscreen, where you can make adjustments to the cooking temperature so that the food will be cooked exactly the way that you want it. Once you’re done, cleaning up is a breeze as you can pop the non-stick basket and the crisping tray into the dishwasher.

You can expand your kitchen’s capabilities by adding an air fryer, but you don’t have to spend that much because of offers like Best Buy’s discount for the Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer. You can purchase the cooking appliance for less than half its original price after a $70 discount, bringing it down to just $60 from $130. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re interested, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer for a very cheap price.

