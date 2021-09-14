  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Is the Air Fryer Deal You’ve Been Waiting For

By
Bella Pro Series 6-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer on a kitchen countertop.

Air fryers are a great way of cooking more healthily and efficiently so being able to buy a Bella Pro Series 6-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer for just $60 is sure to be appealing. Right now, at Best Buy, you can do exactly that, saving $40 on the usual price. If you’re looking to save big while also scoring yourself a great new kitchen gadget, this is the offer for you. You’ll need to be quick though as we can’t say how long this offer will last and you won’t want to miss out.

The Bella Pro Series 6-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer offers many of the features you’d see in the best air fryers. If you’re keen to try out the best air fryer recipes, you’ll be delighted at how easy it is to use. It has a powerful 1,700-watt heating system that delivers fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food every time thanks to high performance circular heating technology. Its preheat time is up to 50% faster than a conventional oven so it’s ideal if you’re cooking in a rush.

A large 5-pound capacity means you can cook all kinds of things from fried chicken to roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, pizza, and even donuts, all guilt-free becuseto air frying being a far healthier method than deep-fat frying. Touchscreen controls make it easy to adjust the temperature from 90 degrees F to 400 degrees plus there’s an integrated 60-minute auto shut off timer for safety and convenience. Even its nonstick pan and crisping tray are convenient as you can easily wash them in the dishwasher.

Convenient in every way, the Bella Pro Series 6-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer is down to just $60 at Best Buy right now. That’s a chunky saving of $40 off the usual price of $100 so this is a great time to treat yourself to a new air fryer. Don’t miss out — snap it up today while stocks last.

More Air Fryer Deals

Know you want an air fryer but want to see what else is out there? We have plenty of other air fryer deals sure to save you money and suit your plans perfectly. Check them out now to find the best savings for your living situation.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$190 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all. more
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying. more
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$70 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat. more
Buy at Amazon

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $149
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals. more
Buy at Walmart

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$200 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance. more
Buy at Best Buy

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$74 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings. more
Buy at Walmart

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy Just Slashed $800 off This Bowflex Treadmill’s Price!

Bowflex Treadmill 10 on a white background.

Michael Strahan To Launch Men’s Skin Care Line, Expanding His Lifestyle Brand

Michael Strahan models a shirt from his eponymous line.

How Todd Snyder Created the Perfect Sweatshirt — And Then Made It Better

Man wear a Todd Snyder Sweatshirt.

Best Buy Is Practically Giving Away This KitchenAid Hand Blender

KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender on a white background.

Best Cheap Saatva Mattress Deals for September 2021

Saatva Mattresses

The 10 Best Sweet Wines for 2021

A glass filled with wine with plants as background.

The 8 Best Backpacks for Men to Carry to the Office, the Outdoors, and Beyond

A model carrying a backpack.

The 17 Best Men’s Workout Shorts in Fall 2021

A half-naked man running in workout shorts in the city.

All About Brisket: A Comprehensive Guide

BBQ Brisket being sliced by hand.

The Best Movies To Watch on Starz Right Now

best movies on starz starzmovies thething2

The 12 Best Camping Chairs for Any Adventure On Any Budget

Two men in camping chars by a campfire.

The 11 Best Blankets to Buy in 2021

Unmade bed with white blankets and pillows.

The 7 Best Chino Shorts You Need for Your Wardrobe Upgrade

best chino shorts 2021