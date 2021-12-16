Why 1,000 Best Buy Customers Love This $35 Mini Air Fryer

When checking out the best air fryer deals, you might be wondering just how much you need an air fryer. We get it. Air fryers might be one of the most popular kitchen appliances out there at the moment but is it all just hype? Right now is the perfect time to find out for not much cash at all. That’s because Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series 4-quart air fryer for just $35. A huge reduction of 50% off means you save $35, making this ‘impulse buy’ territory. If you’re still not sure about buying an air fryer, read on while we tell you all about them.

On the surface, the Bella Pro Series 4-quart Air Fryer is an ideal purchase to make. However, if you’re the kind of person that ends up buying kitchen gadgets and only using them once (if at all), it’s a good idea to learn a bit more about them first. While this Bella model doesn’t feature amongst our best air fryer brands or our look at the best small air fryers, it’s still worth checking out.

Knowing how to choose an air fryer helps significantly here. The key thing to bear in mind is that the controls are simple and that the captivity is just right for your needs. In the case of the Bella Pro Series 4-quart Air Fryer, it has a fairly good capacity of 3.3 pounds which means it has enough room for cooking fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, and even donuts. A powerful 1,500-watt heating system helps here so you get evenly cooked food in speedy times.

This would only be possible with simple controls and the Bella Pro Series 4-quart Air Fryer has them. It offers a digital touchscreen display and the ability to adjust the temperature from 90 degrees F to 400 degrees to accommodate various different recipes and needs. An automatic 60-minute shutoff keeps things safe, too. It’s a really simple way to cook and fry in a healthier fashion for a couple or small family, and the clearly laid out buttons certainly help here. Crucially, it’s the kind of interface that even if you’ve never used an air fryer before, it’s as simple to use as your oven or microwave. That’s sure to encourage you into using it more often. Before you know it, you’ll be a convert that barely goes near any other devices.

Remember — right now, the Bella Pro Series 4-quart Air Fryer is just $35 at Best Buy. 50% off the usual price, it’s the kind of deal that means you can live a little and see how well an air fryer fits into your lifestyle. It’s sure to be a real game changer in your cooking routine.

Editors' Recommendations