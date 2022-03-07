  1. Food & Drink
This Giant 12-Quart Air Fryer is $70 OFF at Best Buy Today

By

If you have a large family or entertain often, an oversized air fryer can be a huge help preparing healthy meals and tasty snacks. Today, Best Buy is selling a giant-size 12.6-quart Bella Pro Series digital air fryer oven for $70 off the normal price. If you’re looking for the best large air fryers, your search is over. This is a rare chance to pay just $80 instead of the regular $150 cost for this versatile kitchen countertop appliance air fryer that can easily assume the role of your go-to cooker for most of your cooking.

The best air fryer deals can save you money, for sure, but they also need to deliver on all aspects of what makes a good air fryer. If you’re still asking, “What is an air fryer, anyway?” the answer isn’t just that it cooks by blowing hot air. The right air fryer for your purposes should have the cooking capacity you need so you don’t have cook multiple batches. This Bella Pro Series model’s 12.6-quart size is one of the largest we’ve seen, big enough to handle a 10-inch pizza, 2.2 pounds of French fries, four slices of bread, or a 4-pound chicken.

The Bella Pro digital air fryer oven is also an extremely versatile cooker with power to spare. Most air fryers can air fry, roast, bake, and keep cooked food warm, but many stop at those four functions. The 10-in-1 Bella Pro model has 1,500 watts of power to air fry, dehydrate, rotisserie, grill, roast, bake, broil, and reheat. The Bella Pro comes with the necessary accessories for all those cooking variations including one pizza pan, two air fry racks, a drip rack, a rotisseries attachment, and a rotisserie holder.

All that power and versatility is impressive, but the Bella Pro Series also has an intuitive digital touchscreen so it’s easy to select the cooking function you want and set the cooking temperature and time. You can also choose from 10 preset cooking modes for one-touch control. The Bella Pro Series has a stylish stainless steel exterior finish so it looks good in your kitchen plus the pizza pan, air fry racks, drip pan, and rotisserie accessories are all dishwasher safe to ease cleanup.

If you cook for a crowd, whether family or friends, it’s hard to walk away from this sale on such a versatile extra-large capacity air fryer. The Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer typically sells for $150, but if you buy today from Best Buy, it’s just $80, an astonishing $70 off. Don’t hesitate on this one. This deal is available at Best Buy only and in some area you can get it today with free shipping.

