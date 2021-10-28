The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

An air fryer is an absolute must-have around the kitchen, especially if you have a busy schedule. Right now, Best Buy is running its Early Deals Event until Sunday, and you can pick up a Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Air Fryer for just $30, a hefty $30 discount from the original price of $60 — that’s 50% off! This could be your last chance to buy it for this steal of a price.

The best air fryers take away a lot of the stress of being in the kitchen, and the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Air Fryer is no exception. Whether you’re grilling some sausages or crisping some celery sticks, you can easily set the temperature and timer to get a perfect result every time. That’s thanks to the air fryer’s circular heat technology, which distributes the heat across the unit to ensure evenly cooked food. This cooking tool also takes 50% less time to preheat than a conventional oven, so by the time you’re done prepping, it’s ready to go.

Another great thing about the Bella Pro Series is its versatility. One day, you’re cooking amazing fried chicken; the next, you can make mini pastries or guilt-free donuts using the vast array of air fryer recipes on the web. You’ll also have no problem finding out if your meal is done cooking, thanks to the audible ding and indicator lights above the knobs. If you’re looking for a healthier way to cook, you’ll be glad to know that most air fryer recipes require very little oil. For many dishes, you don’t have to add any oil at all. Cleaning your air fryer is an absolute breeze because both the non-stick pan and the tray are dishwasher safe.

If this sounds like the perfect addition to your kitchen, you’re in luck. Right now, you can pick up this amazing Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Analog Air Fryer in matte black for just $30, 50% off its regular price of $60. Considering the amount of use you’re going to get out of this appliance, that’s an absolute bargain. If you’re interested, you need to act fast. This deal is only available until Sunday, and there’s no guarantee the price will go this low again.

While we think that this deal is unbeatable, you might be looking for something else out of your air fryer. Maybe you need one with a digital display or a bigger basket. Don’t go anywhere; we’ve compiled some of the best air fryer deals that you can buy right now.

