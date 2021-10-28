  1. Food & Drink
This Could Be Your Last Chance to Buy This Top-Rated $30 Air Fryer

By
Bella Pro Series Air Fryer on counter.

An air fryer is an absolute must-have around the kitchen, especially if you have a busy schedule. Right now, Best Buy is running its Early Deals Event until Sunday, and you can pick up a Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Air Fryer for just $30, a hefty $30 discount from the original price of $60 — that’s 50% off! This could be your last chance to buy it for this steal of a price.

The best air fryers take away a lot of the stress of being in the kitchen, and the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Air Fryer is no exception. Whether you’re grilling some sausages or crisping some celery sticks, you can easily set the temperature and timer to get a perfect result every time. That’s thanks to the air fryer’s circular heat technology, which distributes the heat across the unit to ensure evenly cooked food. This cooking tool also takes 50% less time to preheat than a conventional oven, so by the time you’re done prepping, it’s ready to go.

Another great thing about the Bella Pro Series is its versatility. One day, you’re cooking amazing fried chicken; the next, you can make mini pastries or guilt-free donuts using the vast array of air fryer recipes on the web. You’ll also have no problem finding out if your meal is done cooking, thanks to the audible ding and indicator lights above the knobs. If you’re looking for a healthier way to cook, you’ll be glad to know that most air fryer recipes require very little oil. For many dishes, you don’t have to add any oil at all. Cleaning your air fryer is an absolute breeze because both the non-stick pan and the tray are dishwasher safe.

If this sounds like the perfect addition to your kitchen, you’re in luck. Right now, you can pick up this amazing Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Analog Air Fryer in matte black for just $30, 50% off its regular price of $60. Considering the amount of use you’re going to get out of this appliance, that’s an absolute bargain. If you’re interested, you need to act fast. This deal is only available until Sunday, and there’s no guarantee the price will go this low again.

More Air Fryer Deals

While we think that this deal is unbeatable, you might be looking for something else out of your air fryer. Maybe you need one with a digital display or a bigger basket. Don’t go anywhere; we’ve compiled some of the best air fryer deals that you can buy right now.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all. more
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$88 $100
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying. more
Buy at Sears

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$170 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one package. more
Buy at Amazon

Chefman TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-Quarts

$67 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of finding the correct time and temperature settings. more
Buy at Walmart

GoWISE USA 3.5-Liter Programmable Air Fryer

$66 $150
Relax and dig into your best-loved foods without added calories with this 3.5-liter programmable air fryer. It quickly warms and fries with the use of a small amount of oil. more
Buy at Wayfair

Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

$110 $220
With its powerful air frying technology, this 5.3-quart digital air fryer can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast. more
Buy at Wayfair

Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

$128 $200
Want an all-around kitchen appliance? Go get the Emeril Lagasse Pressure Air Fryer as it lets you choose 12 cooking functions to serve different dishes on any occasion. more
Buy at Wayfair

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$200 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance. more
Buy at Best Buy

Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer

$50 $70
This powerful Dash air fryer serves crispy fried foods minus the guilt. Get this nonstick fryer for hassle-free cooking and cleaning. more
Buy at Wayfair

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360

$183 $250
Prepare your favorite snacks with the Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 and worry less as it helps reduce the calories in every meal. more
Buy at Wayfair

PowerXL 5.3-Quart Power Air Fryer

$149 $180
On a budget? Get your first air fryer from PowerXL. It includes a recipe book for you to practice the basic features of this appliance. Let quick cooking be your friend. more
Buy at Wayfair

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$230 $425
This 4-in-1 oven lets you make your favorite fried dishes. Enjoy different cooking modes with the Cuisinart Oven Fryer and continue living a healthy life. more
Buy at Wayfair

