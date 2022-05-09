This Gigantic Air Fryer is $90 Off at Best Buy Today

Heads up on one of the best air fryer deals you’ll see this year: Best Buy knocked $90 off the regular $170 price for the Bella Pro 12.6-quart Pro Digital Air Fryer Oven. If you buy it today you can score this smart deal for just $80, a 53% discount. Shipping is free and in some cases you can have this air fryer delivered today. Whether you’re shopping for your first air fryer so you can start cooking healthy food with less or no oil required or if you’re already an air fryer fan but looking for a larger capacity appliance to feed a large family or for parties, this air fryer deal is a standout, so don’t be left watching when the deal ends.

Buy Now

When you’re researching the best air fryers or the best air fryer brands, you’ll find that the most highly praised air fryer ovens are multifunction cookers with digital control panels because they take the guesswork out of preparing your favorite meals and recipes. The Bella Pro 12.6-quart Pro Digital Air Fryer Oven is much more than just an air fryer. This versatile kitchen countertop appliance is a 10-in-1 meal machine. You can use it to air fry, dehydrate, rotisseries, brill, roast, bake, broil, cook pizza, keep warm, or reheat your food. You can manually control the time and temperature for the cooking functions if you wish, but the intuitive digital control panel with 10 menu option presets can simplify meal preparation.

In addition to its large capacity, suitable for up to a 10-inch pizza, 2.2 pounds of fries, or a 4-pound chicken, the Bella Pro uses 1,500-watt circular heating tech to get up to a 400-degree cooking temperature quickly. There’s a 24-hour timer that shuts off automatically when cooking is done so your food won’t be overcooked. The Bella Pro has a stainless steel finish that looks great, and the removable inner components, including the pizza pan, air fry racks, drip pan, rotisseries, and rotisserie holder, are dishwasher-safe to simplify cleaning.

If there was ever a no-brainer air fryer deal, this is it. Don’t miss your chance to snap up one or more before the sale ends. Buy today to save at Best Buy on the Bella Pro 12.6-quart Pro Digital Air Fryer Oven for just $80 and save $90 off the usual $170 price. Best Buy can deliver this capacious and versatile air fryer today in some areas if you act fast. If you love tasty fried food but wish it were healthier to eat, forget deep fryers and click the button to take advantage of this deal.

y Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations