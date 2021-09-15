The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Air fryers are fantastically versatile additions to your kitchen and right now, you can buy a huge Bella 5.4-quart Air Fryer for just $40 at Best Buy, saving you $60 on the usual price. There’s never been a better time to buy an air fryer at this price but you’ll need to be fast. This deal is for today only and once it’s gone, it’s gone. With a huge 60% off, you really don’t want to miss out.

The Bella 5.4-quart Air Fryer packs a lot into its tiny price. Thanks to its extra-large capacity, it can cook up to five pounds of your favorite food including fried chicken, roasted salmon, kale chips, and even donuts. This is the ideal time to check out the best air fryer recipes to find the right delight for you. Thanks to high-performance circular heat technology, its powerful 1,700-watt heating system delivers fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food every time with little to no oil required.

A touchscreen display makes it easy to pick from one of the many quick preset options or you can adjust the temperature to up to 400 degrees F for easy cooking, too. However you choose to fry, a 60-minute timer means it automatically shuts off with an audible tone when it needs to, keeping things safe at all times. Cleaning is a breeze, too, thanks to the PFOA-free nonstick pan and crisping tray which are both dishwasher safe. These are all features you’d see on some of the best air fryers but you’d normally have to pay a lot more.

Ordinarily priced at $100, the Bella 5.4-quart Air Fryer is down to just $40 right now at Best Buy. There’s never been a better time to buy such a large-capacity air fryer for less so snap it up immediately. The sale ends today so you really don’t want to miss out on such a great bargain.

More Air Fryer Deals

We also have plenty of other great air fryer deals lined up for you to check out to find something ideal for your situation. Alternatively, if you fancy a different kitchen appliance, check out all the best Instant Pot deals to find a great new way of cooking more efficiently at home.

