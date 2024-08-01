 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Arlow promises low-alcohol wines with full bodied flavors

The range includes a Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Cabernet Sauvignon

By
arlow low alcohol wines edited tablescape
Arlow

One of this year’s biggest trends in drinks is, somewhat unexpectedly, about drinking less. Plenty of people who enjoy a drink are looking for options with lower alcohol or even no alcohol, but don’t want to compromise on flavor. Although the world of low-abv and alcohol-free wines, beers, and spirits used to be rather uninspiring, in recent years distillers, winemakers, and brewers have stepped up to offer more options that have the flavor of classic drinks but less booze, creating drinks that you can enjoy all day long.

The California-based brand Arlow is launching its range of low-alcohol wines that are made in the U.S. The range includes a Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Cabernet Sauvignon, each of which comes in at a mellow 6.5% abv. Compared to traditional wines, it’s a lower amount of alcohol, but the brand promises that the wines keep the full flavor experience.

Recommended Videos

“We are excited to introduce Arlow to the market and provide consumers with a truly exceptional low-alcohol wine option,” said Brandon Joldersma, CEO of Arlow and Surely Wines. “Our team’s expertise in winemaking, combined with our passion for creating more moderate beverage choices, has resulted in a product that redefines the low-alcohol wine category. Arlow is perfect for those who want to enjoy palatable wine without the guilt or the next-day consequences.”

The brand says that its focus is firmly on flavor, and of keeping the balance of taste of wine while dropping the abv. Made using California-grown grapes and without additives, sweeteners, and concentrates, the wines also include nutrition information and have fewer calories than averge wines.

The range has launched online today, and will be available at retailers later in the year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
There’s a reason you can find good, affordable white wine more easily than red
A splurge that doesn't have to break the bank
White wine in glass swirling

For many occasions, be it an anniversary, birthday, work promotion, or just any old Thursday, we love to splurge on a truly great bottle of wine. To be sure, there are many options to choose from when it comes to prestigious bottles, and selecting just the right one is often part of the fun. But when looking for that splurge-worthy bottle, have you ever noticed that white wines are more often far less expensive than red wines? No, it isn't just in your imagination. The truth is, white wines - even the extraordinary, award-winning, impeccable bottles - are generally far less expensive than red wines of the same caliber. But why?

There is a simple reason white wines are generally cheaper than red. The production of white wine is a far less arduous and labor-intensive process than that of red wine. The white winemaking steps are shorter and less involved and, therefore, more cost-effective at the top, which trickles down onto the wine's price tag. Red winemaking has many labor-intensive steps that white winemaking doesn't (as often) entail, such as barrel aging and cellar storage. And, of course, the costlier the production process, the more expensive the product will be. Simply put, white wine is easier to make and, therefore, cheaper.
Don't judge the price tag

Read more
The best new non-alcoholic drinks for a happy hour without the hangover
NA drinks are better than ever
Wilderton Aperitivo and citrus.

Within the vast realm of drinks, the most evolved as of late is arguably the non-alcoholic category. While we've seen exciting new cocktail trends and useful new beer hop varieties, it's the NA world that's made the biggest strides in the last couple of years. That means we no longer have to shutter when seeing things like zero proof on labels, as the options now are better than ever.

Why the upswing? A perfect storm, really. Wellness trends continue while tech continues to evolve, making the creation of such drinks all the easier. The non-alcoholic drinks sector has proven itself to be a major player in the marketplace, and the producers have responded accordingly, giving these beverages the TLC they deserve.

Read more
What you need to know before you bring wine to a restaurant
What is a corkage fee?
Person eating in restaurant with plate and white wine

A great meal is only as good as the wine being poured alongside it. Many restaurants tout impressive bottle and glass pour lists but sometimes you just want to bring your own special selection. Whether that wine is a favorite you've been cellaring for years or just a prized producer that's hard to find here, special bottles are often welcomed at restaurants, for a price.

Corkage fees tend to apply to higher-end wines, so while we have nothing against a good bargain wine, leave the Two Buck Chuck at home. The corkage fee alone could probably buy you a half case of that stuff. Instead, go with something great, as the whole point is to enhance the meal while still paying respect to the restaurant's wine program and use of its staff, glassware, service, and the like.
What is a corkage fee?

Read more