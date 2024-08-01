One of this year’s biggest trends in drinks is, somewhat unexpectedly, about drinking less. Plenty of people who enjoy a drink are looking for options with lower alcohol or even no alcohol, but don’t want to compromise on flavor. Although the world of low-abv and alcohol-free wines, beers, and spirits used to be rather uninspiring, in recent years distillers, winemakers, and brewers have stepped up to offer more options that have the flavor of classic drinks but less booze, creating drinks that you can enjoy all day long.

The California-based brand Arlow is launching its range of low-alcohol wines that are made in the U.S. The range includes a Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Cabernet Sauvignon, each of which comes in at a mellow 6.5% abv. Compared to traditional wines, it’s a lower amount of alcohol, but the brand promises that the wines keep the full flavor experience.

“We are excited to introduce Arlow to the market and provide consumers with a truly exceptional low-alcohol wine option,” said Brandon Joldersma, CEO of Arlow and Surely Wines. “Our team’s expertise in winemaking, combined with our passion for creating more moderate beverage choices, has resulted in a product that redefines the low-alcohol wine category. Arlow is perfect for those who want to enjoy palatable wine without the guilt or the next-day consequences.”

The brand says that its focus is firmly on flavor, and of keeping the balance of taste of wine while dropping the abv. Made using California-grown grapes and without additives, sweeteners, and concentrates, the wines also include nutrition information and have fewer calories than averge wines.

The range has launched online today, and will be available at retailers later in the year.