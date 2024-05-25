 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This distillery just released its first-ever single-malt Scotch whisky

Scotch fans have eagerly awaited this release for five years

By
Ardnahoe
Ardnahoe

If you’re new to the world of whisk(e)y, you might not know that Scotch whisky is broken up into five distinct regions. They are Campbeltown, the Lowlands, the Highlands, Speyside, and Islay. Campbeltown is literally just a town, but the other regions make up a fairly large geographical area of the country. With one other exception: Islay.

Islay is an island in the Inner Hebrides that is filled with thousands of sheep, various Highland cows, around 3,000 people, and nine distilleries. Known for its smoky, peaty whiskies, Islay is home to big names like Ardbeg, Bowmore, Bunnahabhain, Bruichladdich, Kilchoman, Cao Ila, Laphroaig, Lagavulin, and most recently Ardnahoe.

Recommended Videos

What’s in a name?

Scotch
Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

Named for Loch Ardnahoe, the distillery opened in 2019. And since there’s no magical way to make whisky age without putting it into a barrel and waiting for it, they had nothing to show for all of their hard work. Owned by Glasgow-based independent bottler Hunter Laing, the distiller had breathtaking views of the Sound of Islay. But if you wanted to sample any whisky, you’d have to choose something from the company’s portfolio.

Related

That is until earlier this month. The first distillery to open since Kilchoman in 2005 (and the first new distillery built since 1908) finally released a single malt. It’s simply called The Ardnahoe Inaugural Release, and single malt fans are (not surprisingly) very excited.

The Ardnahoe Inaugural Release

Ardnahoe
Ardnahoe

This first expression from Islay’s ninth distillery, The Ardnahoe Inaugural Release, was distilled and began aging in 2018 before the distillery officially opened to the public. The first release from Ardnahoe matured for a full five years in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-oloroso sherry casks.

This limited-release expression sits at a potent 50% ABV (100-proof). There’s no artificial color. The caramel hue of this whisky is all thanks to the two previously mentioned barrels. It’s also non-chill-filtered. Many drinkers prefer whiskies that aren’t chill-filtered because, even though the process is known to remove impurities, many people believe it removes flavor as well.

What does it taste like?

A glass of scotch and a glass of whiskey separated by a lit candle.
Photo by Andrew Seaman on Unsplash / Photo by Andrew Seaman on Unsplash

If you’re a fan of Islay single malts, you’re likely pretty excited to dive into the inaugural release from the island’s newest distillery. And rightly so. But if you do get your hands on a bottle, make sure you do a proper tasting to find all the flavors and aromas. If you start with the nose, you’ll find notes of orchard fruits, shortbread, vanilla beans, dried fruits, and robust peat smoke.

The palate is a symphony of candied orange peels, ginger candy, vanilla beans, orchard fruits, caramelized sugar, oak, and more peat smoke. The finish is warming, sweet, and very smoky. This is the kind of single malt whisky that you’ll want to sip neat on a cool night very slowly.

How much does it cost?

Ardnahoe
Ardnahoe

The bad news is that due to its limited availability, you’ll probably have a tough time finding a bottle. It has a suggested retail price of £70 (about $85), and you can grab a bottle if you hop a flight to the tiny, misty island and stop by Ardnahoe’s distillery visitor center or at select retailers in the UK and internationally. There are some online retailers, like The Whisky Shop, that sell to U.S. customers, though.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Ranked: 5 popular Scotch whisky bottles (all under $50)
There are deals to be found in the Scotch whisky world
A trio of whiskeys

If you’re new to whisky, the phrase “budget Scotch whisky” might seem like an oxymoron on par with jumbo shrimp, dull roar, or working vacation. But it isn’t. Sure, you can spend an awful lot of money on one bottle of long-aged, complex single-malt Scotch whisky, but you can also find myriad value single malts and blended Scotch whiskies well worth adding to your home bar.

For those new to the spirit, Scotch whisky (only the US and Ireland use the ‘e’ in whiskey) is an aged spirit made from malt, grain, or a mixture of malt and grain whiskies. Also, since it’s called ‘Scotch, ' that should let you in on the fact that, like bourbon, Scotch whisky must be produced in Scotland.
Where to find budget Scotch whisky

Read more
Jefferson’s Bourbon makes the most well-traveled spirits you’ll ever drink
What's aging at sea? Jefferson's Bourbon has brought the past back to life
Jefferson's Bourbon Rye.

Kentucky and bourbon go way back. The state has made American whiskey famous, and its heritage is impressive. But that does not mean that the industry has carried on from generation to generation.

Between ever-changing consumer palates, an up-and-down economy, and Prohibition, the whiskey scene has endured a lot. Thriving within is a delicate dance involving honoring the old ways while gently tweaking them to properly fit the future.

Read more
This limited rye whiskey is back, and it’s a Manhattan in a bottle
Fans of classic cocktails will love this whiskey
Whiskey in a glass on a table

If you’ve never tried Maryland rye whiskey, you’re a few centuries late to the party. The whiskey style has been around since the colonial days when Scottish and Irish immigrants decided to distill the spirit when they realized rye was a much easier crop to grow in the mid-Atlantic than barley. Its history in America is even older than that of bourbon. Like all rye whiskey, Maryland rye has seen a resurgence in the last few years thanks to brands like Sagamore Spirit.

The brand, which was founded in 2013, has a slew of award-winning expressions, and we suggest you get to know all they have to offer. But we’re most excited about one of the Baltimore-based distillery’s newest releases: Sagamore Manhattan Finish Rye Whiskey.

Read more