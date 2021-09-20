It’s always a good time to upgrade your kitchen with the likes of Instant Pot deals and espresso machine deals, but if you’ve been eyeing air fryer deals, you shouldn’t miss this chance to buy them for cheap, as Amazon and Walmart are selling air fryers with massive discounts.

Farberware, Chefman, and Ninja Foodi are just some of the air fryer brands involved in the discounts that Amazon and Walmart are currently offering. There are a lot of options to choose from, but here are some of the best deals that you can shop for right now.

Farberware Air Fryer — $55, was $99

The Farberware air fryer is a solid option if you need an air fryer that prepares meals just for yourself or for two, as its capacity of 3.2 quarts holds up to 2 pounds of food. It may be set with a timer for up to 30 minutes, with a temperature of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The Farberware air fryer, which also comes with a book of 25 recipes that will help start your journey as an air fryer master, is available from Walmart at $44 off, bringing its price down to $55 from its original price of $99.

Instant Vortex Air Fryer — $70, was $100

The Instant Vortex air fryer features a large non-stick fryer basket with a maximum capacity of 6 quarts. It’s easy to use due to its simple touch controls, which enable air frying, roasting, baking, and reheating, so there’s no need for other kitchen appliances that perform these functions. The Instant Vortex air fryer is available from Amazon for just $70, after a $30 discount to its original price of $100.

Chefman Turbofry Air Fryer — $74, was $100

The Chefman Turbofry features a capacity of 8 quarters and helpful presets for serving different kinds of food, such as fries, chicken, and fish. The air fryer’s timer goes up to 60 minutes, adjustable on its touchscreen where you can also control its temperature to up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Walmart is selling the Chefman Turbofry for $74, down $26 from its original price of $100.

Rozmoz Air Fryer — $80, was $115

The Rozmoz air fryer offers up to 5.2 quarts of capacity, enough for families of up to for people, with eight one-touch presets for cooking processes such as air fry, bake, grill, roast, toast, and dehydrate. You can also control the air fryer with a time of up to 30 minutes and a temperature of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can set the cooking just right. The Rozmoz air fryer is sold on Walmart at $35 off, bringing its price down to $80 from its original price of $115.

Ninja Air Fryer — $100, was $120

The Ninja air fryer cooks over a wide temperature range of 105 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, with a 4-quart non-stick basket that can cook 2 pounds of fries at a time. The air fryer is also capable of roasting, reheating, and dehydrating, with the extra functions accessible through its control panel. The Ninja air fryer is available on Amazon for just $100, after a $20 discount to its original price of $120.

Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer — $160, was $180

For cooking a lot of food at a time, go with the Ninja Foodi two-basket air fryer, which offers a total capacity of 8 quarts. You can customize the time and temperature for cooking in each 4-quart basket, so you won’t have to wait until one meal is done before starting with another. If you’re interested, Amazon is selling the Ninja Foodi two-basket air fryer at $20 off, bringing its price down to $160 from its original price of $180.

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven — $200, was $230

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven is more than just an air fryer, as it offers a total of eight cooking functions, namely air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, dehydrate, toast, bagel, and keep warm. A 13-inch by 1-inch sheet pan fits inside, so you can cook meals for a big family. The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven is $30 off on Amazon, lowering its price to $200 from its original price of $230.

