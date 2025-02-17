A. Smith Bowman’s Cask Strength Bourbon is back for the fourth time

Table of Contents Table of Contents A. Smith Bowman’s Cask Strength Bourbon Where can I buy it?

If you’re a fan of cask strength bourbons, you’re probably already aware of A. Smith Bowman’s Cask Strength Bourbon. But did you know the popular Virginia-based distillery is set to announce the fourth iteration of this popular bourbon series?

This cask-strength bourbon is a blend of some of the best barrels at A. Smith Bowman’s disposal. Each barrel is hand-selected by A. Smith Bowman’s Distiller David Bock and matured for at least ten years.

The result is a non-chill-filtered, 139.7-proof whiskey that the brand says begins with a nose of leather, plums, and apple. The palate is a mix of raspberry chocolate, stone fruits, and cinnamon candy. The finish is warming and lingering and ends with a hint of apple.

“What our distillation team is trying to showcase with the Cask Strength series is an unvarnished truth of quality bourbon in its natural form,” Bock said in a press release.

There are no finishes with Cask Strength, meaning we must be meticulous when selecting barrels and blending the liquid. Each Cask Strength release is a unique sipping experience with its own special flavor profile, and this fourth release is an excellent addition to the series!”

Where can I buy it?

Sadly, you can’t stroll into your neighborhood can’t store to get a bottle of A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon #4. It will be available through an online lottery beginning February 24 until March 3. The lottery is open to all 21-plus drinkers. If you enter, you must be able to purchase a 750ml bottle in person at the A. Smith Bowman gift shop for $99.99. For more information, visit the A. Smith Bowman website.

