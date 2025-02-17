 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A. Smith Bowman’s Cask Strength Bourbon is back for the fourth time

A. Smith Bowman is set to release the fourth of its Cask Strength Bourbons

By
A. Smith Bowman
A. Smith Bowman

If you’re a fan of cask strength bourbons, you’re probably already aware of A. Smith Bowman’s Cask Strength Bourbon. But did you know the popular Virginia-based distillery is set to announce the fourth iteration of this popular bourbon series?

A. Smith Bowman’s Cask Strength Bourbon

A. Smith Bowman
A. Smith Bowman

This cask-strength bourbon is a blend of some of the best barrels at A. Smith Bowman’s disposal. Each barrel is hand-selected by A. Smith Bowman’s Distiller David Bock and matured for at least ten years.

Recommended Videos

The result is a non-chill-filtered, 139.7-proof whiskey that the brand says begins with a nose of leather, plums, and apple. The palate is a mix of raspberry chocolate, stone fruits, and cinnamon candy. The finish is warming and lingering and ends with a hint of apple.

Related

“What our distillation team is trying to showcase with the Cask Strength series is an unvarnished truth of quality bourbon in its natural form,” Bock said in a press release.

There are no finishes with Cask Strength, meaning we must be meticulous when selecting barrels and blending the liquid. Each Cask Strength release is a unique sipping experience with its own special flavor profile, and this fourth release is an excellent addition to the series!”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

Sadly, you can’t stroll into your neighborhood can’t store to get a bottle of A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon #4. It will be available through an online lottery beginning February 24 until March 3. The lottery is open to all 21-plus drinkers. If you enter, you must be able to purchase a 750ml bottle in person at the A. Smith Bowman gift shop for $99.99. For more information, visit the A. Smith Bowman website.

More Information

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Green River is launching a new single barrel Kentucky straight wheated bourbon
Green River's new single barrel wheated bourbon is bottled at high proof
Green River Distilling

Heritage distillery Green River Distilling Co. is well-known for its award-winning whiskeys, including Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Kentucky Wheat Bourbon, Kentucky Straight Rye, and Kentucky Full-Proof Bourbon. Now, it’s adding to its series of barrel-strength expressions by launching Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon.
Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon

While its original wheated bourbon is only 90-proof, this new bourbon ranges between 110-130-proof, depending on the batch. This high-proof bourbon begins with a mash bill of 70% locally sourced corn, 21% wheat, and 9% malted barley. Matured for at least five years, it’s known for its complex, soft palate featuring flavors like apricot, tangerine, oak, cinnamon, and vanilla crème.

Read more
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Irish spirits brand Muff Liquor Company is launching in the US
Muff Liquor Company is launching in the US just in time for March
The Muff Liquor Company

Founded in 2018, The Muff Liquor Company is an award-winning, premium Irish spirits brand located in the village of Muff in the County of Donegal in Ireland. Muff makes a potato-based Irish vodka, gin, and a blended peated Irish whiskey. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day next month, all three expressions are now available in the U.S.
The Muff Liquor Company

The vodka and gin are potato-based and distilled six times. The five-part blend peated Irish whiskey is triple distilled. The Muff Irish Vodka is an 80-proof spirit known for its clean, crisp flavor profile, which makes it the perfect choice for mixing and sipping.

Read more
Blade and Bow Bourbon wants to send you on the ultimate golf outing
Blade and Bow wants to send you on a golfing trip with Wyndham Clark
Blade and Bow

If you're a golf fan, you've probably dreamt about spending a day hitting the links with your favorite pro and then enjoying a cocktail or two at the 19th Hole. Well, thanks to the folks at Blade and Bow, this dream is about to become a reality.
Blade and Bow's ultimate golf outing

Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon has just launched a sweepstakes where you can win an epic day of golf with professional golfer and US Open champion Wyndham Clark. One winner and as many as three friends will be flown to a premier US golf destination where you'll play eighteen holes and even enjoy a post-golf social house with the popular golfer at the "19th Hole". You can bet there will be a lot of Blade and Bow Bourbon at the clubhouse.

Read more