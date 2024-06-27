 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Watermelon, cucumber, and bourbon make for the perfect summer cocktail

Mix yourself a juicy, refreshing 52 Reasons cocktail to sip for the summer

By
Eric LeGrand Bourbon

Does anything say summer more than a great big slice of fresh, juicy watermelon? As a cool and refreshing snack, watermelon is a staple favorite for picnics and barbecues. But this fruit doesn’t get used in cocktails all that often, which is a shame. While there are watermelon cocktail recipes out there, it’s always a pleasure to see some more. And a new recipe from Eric LeGrand Bourbon called the 52 Reasons incorporates watermelon juice for a fruity, sippable summer delight.

The recipe calls for both watermelon juice (which is easy to make in a blender — just blend chunks of watermelon with some water and a dash of sugar to taste) and cucumber mint simple syrup. The cucumber adds to the cool, juicy nature of the drink, and the mint adds some freshness. These balance with the spicy, sweet notes of the bourbon.

Recommended Videos

If you haven’t made simple syrup before, it’s dead easy. Just take your cucumber and mint, chop it finely, then throw it in a bowl and cover it with white sugar. Cover the bowl with a tea towel and leave to sit for around an hour. The liquids will leach out of the cucumber and dissolve the sugar, and after letting it sit for you’ll find a thick liquid at the bottom of the bowl. Strain out the cucumber and mint chunks and there’s your syrup, ready to use.

How to make a 52 Reasons cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Eric LeGrand Bourbon
  • 2 oz fresh watermelon juice
  • 3 qt oz cucumber mint simple syrup
  • ½ oz lime juice

Instructions:

In a shaker, combine ice and all ingredients. Shake then strain into a glass. Garnish with watermelon and mint.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
How to make a frozen lemon drop, the drink of this summer
How to make a frozen lemon drop
Frozen lemon drop.

When the summer heat drops, there's nothing better than great frozen drinks. These refreshing beverages can cool you to the core and offer a friendly little buzz. The latest drop — a frozen lemon drop from a standout NYC bar — might just be the drink of summer 2024.

Bar Pisellino is behind the stellar recipe, which mixes up lemon sorbet, Prosecco, and vodka. Served in a proper upright glass with a classic paper straw and treated to some fresh citrus rind, the Sgroppino is the drink to have and hold right now. It's easy to see why crowds show up to this West Village establishment on sticky afternoons and evenings for this fine riff on the lemon drop.

Read more
These are the best flavored vodkas to mix with this summer
Add some flavor to your vodka cocktails
Vodka cocktail

At its most basic, vodka is expected to be a flavorless, neutral spirit that’s distilled multiple times and filtered to remove impurities and flavor. The result is a spirit that was crafted to be used exclusively as a mixer.

But just because many vodka makers strive to make their spirit as neutral as possible, this doesn’t mean vodka is devoid of flavor. Even with all of those distillations and filterings, the underlying ingredients shine through. Potato-based vodkas will still have a creamy, starchy flavor. Wheat-based vodkas will still be soft and sweet. Rye-based vodkas will still have a hint of peppery spice.

Read more
Celebrate the start of summer with this brandy punch
Celebrate the start of summer with this brandy punch recipe from Argonaut Brandy
Argonaut Brandy

Brandy is one of those spirits that can often linger at the back of a home bar, rather overlooked until you need to pull it out for a specific cocktail. But it's not something that you want to skip if you're hoping to have a well-stocked bar, as it's an essential ingredient for a number of classic cocktails.

There's the New Orleans cocktail Vieux Carre, which combines brandy with cognac and rye whiskey, or the Brandy Alexander, a classic dessert cocktail that uses crème de cacao and cream along with brandy for a sweet, thick drink. And of course the beloved Sidecar, combining brandy with orange liqueur and lemon juice.

Read more