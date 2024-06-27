Mix yourself a juicy, refreshing 52 Reasons cocktail to sip for the summer

Does anything say summer more than a great big slice of fresh, juicy watermelon? As a cool and refreshing snack, watermelon is a staple favorite for picnics and barbecues. But this fruit doesn’t get used in cocktails all that often, which is a shame. While there are watermelon cocktail recipes out there, it’s always a pleasure to see some more. And a new recipe from Eric LeGrand Bourbon called the 52 Reasons incorporates watermelon juice for a fruity, sippable summer delight.

The recipe calls for both watermelon juice (which is easy to make in a blender — just blend chunks of watermelon with some water and a dash of sugar to taste) and cucumber mint simple syrup. The cucumber adds to the cool, juicy nature of the drink, and the mint adds some freshness. These balance with the spicy, sweet notes of the bourbon.

If you haven’t made simple syrup before, it’s dead easy. Just take your cucumber and mint, chop it finely, then throw it in a bowl and cover it with white sugar. Cover the bowl with a tea towel and leave to sit for around an hour. The liquids will leach out of the cucumber and dissolve the sugar, and after letting it sit for you’ll find a thick liquid at the bottom of the bowl. Strain out the cucumber and mint chunks and there’s your syrup, ready to use.

How to make a 52 Reasons cocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz Eric LeGrand Bourbon

2 oz fresh watermelon juice

3 qt oz cucumber mint simple syrup

½ oz lime juice

Instructions:

In a shaker, combine ice and all ingredients. Shake then strain into a glass. Garnish with watermelon and mint.