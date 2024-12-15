When should you take creatine to optimize muscle growth? Here’s the science

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is creatine? When is the best time to take creatine for muscle growth? What are the benefits of creatine?

Creatine remains one of the most talked about supplements in the fitness world when it comes to boosting muscle mass and aiding muscle recovery. Some take it before workouts, and others take it after workouts or first thing in the morning. It’s been on the top supplement list of athletes and fitness professionals for decades.

Creatine has remained popular for so long, probably because of its multitude of evidence-based benefits, including lowering blood sugar and increasing muscle mass and strength. Most researchers and fitness professionals believe creatine is a safe and effective supplement when taken properly. Let’s look at the science on the benefits of creatine and the best time to take this supplement to optimize muscle growth.

What is creatine?

Creatine is a compound formed during protein metabolism and a natural supplement found in your body, especially in your muscle cells. Around half of the creatine your body stores comes from your diet, particularly seafood and red meat. Your liver and kidneys make the rest from the amino acids arginine and glycine.

Your muscles use creatine to help produce energy when you’re heavy lifting or doing vigorous-intensity workouts. In 1832, French scientist and philosopher Michel Eugene Chevreul was the first man to extract creatine from meat, so he labeled his new discovery creatine like the Greek word kreas, which means meat.

When is the best time to take creatine for muscle growth?

The right time and amount you need depends on factors like your workouts and goals. While there is a lot of research on creatine, there isn’t a clear conclusion on whether it’s better to take creatine before or after resistance training so you can do what feels best for you. Studies do indicate that supplementing closer to your workout is optimal. Try to make sure you choose a quality supplement that’s been tested and certified by an independent third-party testing laboratory like NSF.

Before exercise?

The research suggests that consuming creatine before exercise can increase your strength and muscle mass, whether you take it right before exercise or several hours before. Blood flow to your muscles could remain increased for half an hour after taking creatine.

After exercise?

Consuming creatine immediately after exercise or several hours later has also been shown to produce similar muscle benefits in younger and older adults. Researchers conclude that exercise helps prime your muscles so they’re ready to absorb more creatine. Some evidence indicates that taking creatine after a workout has a more significant impact on body composition and strength than taking it before exercise, but more research is needed.

Stay consistent

Studies suggest that supplementing creatine consistently generates the best results for muscle growth, and researchers conclude that consistency is more important than timing with regard to boosting muscle mass.

What are the benefits of creatine?

Here are some of the potential evidence-based benefits of supplementing creatine: