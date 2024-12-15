 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

When should you take creatine to optimize muscle growth? Here’s the science

Does supplementing creatine really help your muscles swell? When should you take it?

By
Creatine remains one of the most talked about supplements in the fitness world when it comes to boosting muscle mass and aiding muscle recovery. Some take it before workouts, and others take it after workouts or first thing in the morning. It's been on the top supplement list of athletes and fitness professionals for decades. Creatine has remained popular for so long, probably because of its multitude of evidence-based benefits, including lowering blood sugar and increasing muscle mass and strength. Most researchers and fitness professionals believe creatine is a safe and effective supplement when taken properly. Let’s look at the science on the benefits of creatine and the best time to take this supplement to optimize muscle growth. What is creatine? Creatine is a compound formed during protein metabolism and a natural supplement found in your body, especially in your muscle cells. Around half of the creatine your body stores comes from your diet, particularly seafood and red meat. Your liver and kidneys make the rest from the amino acids arginine and glycine. Your muscles use creatine to help produce energy when you’re heavy lifting or doing vigorous-intensity workouts. In 1832, French scientist and philosopher Michel Eugene Chevreul was the first man to extract creatine from meat, so he labeled his new discovery creatine like the Greek word kreas, which means meat. When is the best time to take creatine for muscle growth? The right time and amount you need depends on factors like your workouts and goals. While there is a lot of research on creatine, there isn’t a clear conclusion on whether it’s better to take creatine before or after resistance training so you can do what feels best for you. Studies do indicate that supplementing closer to your workout is optimal. Try to make sure you choose a quality supplement that’s been tested and certified by an independent third-party testing laboratory like NSF. Before exercise? The research suggests that consuming creatine before exercise can increase your strength and muscle mass, whether you take it right before exercise or several hours before. Blood flow to your muscles could remain increased for half an hour after taking creatine. After exercise? Consuming creatine immediately after exercise or several hours later has also been shown to produce similar muscle benefits in younger and older adults. Researchers conclude that exercise helps prime your muscles so they're ready to absorb more creatine. Evidence indicates that taking creatine after a workout has a more significant impact on body composition and strength than taking it before exercise, but more research is needed. Be consistent Studies suggest that supplementing creatine consistently generates the best results for muscle growth, and researchers conclude that consistency is more important than timing with regard to boosting muscle mass. What are the benefits of creatine? Here are some of the potential evidence-based benefits of supplementing creatine: Increase your muscular energy and performance. Enhance your muscle strength and mass. Lower blood sugar. Boost brain function. Boosts the formation of proteins that enhance the size of muscle fibers. Creatine can reduce myostatin levels, a molecule that hinders muscle growth. Reduce tiredness and feel more energized.
Jimmy Elizarraras / Pexels

Creatine remains one of the most talked about supplements in the fitness world when it comes to boosting muscle mass and aiding muscle recovery. Some take it before workouts, and others take it after workouts or first thing in the morning. It’s been on the top supplement list of athletes and fitness professionals for decades.

Creatine has remained popular for so long, probably because of its multitude of evidence-based benefits, including lowering blood sugar and increasing muscle mass and strength. Most researchers and fitness professionals believe creatine is a safe and effective supplement when taken properly. Let’s look at the science on the benefits of creatine and the best time to take this supplement to optimize muscle growth.

Recommended Videos

What is creatine?

creatine powder
Aleksander Saks / Unsplash

Creatine is a compound formed during protein metabolism and a natural supplement found in your body, especially in your muscle cells. Around half of the creatine your body stores comes from your diet, particularly seafood and red meat. Your liver and kidneys make the rest from the amino acids arginine and glycine.

Related

Your muscles use creatine to help produce energy when you’re heavy lifting or doing vigorous-intensity workouts. In 1832, French scientist and philosopher Michel Eugene Chevreul was the first man to extract creatine from meat, so he labeled his new discovery creatine like the Greek word kreas, which means meat.

When is the best time to take creatine for muscle growth?

man in gym sitting on bench drinking protein shake or creatine supplement
Lyfefuel / Unsplash

The right time and amount you need depends on factors like your workouts and goals. While there is a lot of research on creatine, there isn’t a clear conclusion on whether it’s better to take creatine before or after resistance training so you can do what feels best for you. Studies do indicate that supplementing closer to your workout is optimal. Try to make sure you choose a quality supplement that’s been tested and certified by an independent third-party testing laboratory like NSF.

Before exercise?

The research suggests that consuming creatine before exercise can increase your strength and muscle mass, whether you take it right before exercise or several hours before. Blood flow to your muscles could remain increased for half an hour after taking creatine.

After exercise?

Consuming creatine immediately after exercise or several hours later has also been shown to produce similar muscle benefits in younger and older adults. Researchers conclude that exercise helps prime your muscles so they’re ready to absorb more creatine. Some evidence indicates that taking creatine after a workout has a more significant impact on body composition and strength than taking it before exercise, but more research is needed.

creatine three tubs protein pre workout shake drink on table
Aleksander Saks / Unsplash

Stay consistent

Studies suggest that supplementing creatine consistently generates the best results for muscle growth, and researchers conclude that consistency is more important than timing with regard to boosting muscle mass.

What are the benefits of creatine?

muscle man holding weight plate in gym
Mknouman / Unsplash

Here are some of the potential evidence-based benefits of supplementing creatine:

  • Increase your muscular energy and performance.
  • Enhance your muscle strength and mass.
  • Lower blood sugar.
  • Boost brain function.
  • Boost the formation of proteins that enhance the size of muscle fibers.
  • Creatine can reduce myostatin levels, a molecule that hinders muscle growth.
  • Reduce tiredness and feel more energized.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Is there more muscle damage after intense workouts as you age? Research is in
Here's another reason to power through resistance training and don't let age hold you back.
Man with shirt off in gym lifting one dumbbell

There are lots of factors that can change as you age. Many people find it more difficult to finish that same fitness routine as they get older. As the decades roll on, it might seem more challenging to bounce back after a long night and power through a deadlift, bench press, and bicep curl. Recently, researchers set out to determine if the muscle damage caused by training is more severe for those later in life compared to younger adults. Let’s take a look at these interesting results that might just prompt you to hit the gym or pick up those dumbbells.
The study

In a study published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers compared 16 elite resistance-trained male athletes. Half the participants were around 22 years old and were categorized into the younger male athlete group. The other half were around 52 years old and referred to as the ‘master’ male athletes. The participants were matched for squat strength for the best outcome.

Read more
Can rest-pause training fuel muscle growth? Here’s what the science shows
Arnold Schwarzenegger and other robust bodybuilders have used the rest-pause technique.
Muscular man bicep curling weight in one hand

When you’re staying dedicated and putting so much effort into your strength training, you want to reap the rewards of your hard work. Seeing results over time as your muscles swell encourages you to keep going and maximize your athletic potential. Lifters and fitness buffs are swearing by rest-pause training to accelerate muscle growth. It turns out rest-pause training has been around for a long time. Here are the many benefits and what the science shows.
What is rest-pause training?

Rest-pause training is a bodybuilding method or weight training technique where you alternate between mini sets and brief rest periods. People approach rest-pause training in slightly different ways. You could perform a set and stop one rep short of failure, rest for 20-40 seconds, and then power through more reps. The intensity remains high throughout your workout session because you’re only resting just enough to fuel you to perform more reps using the same weight. Arnold Schwarzenegger and other robust bodybuilders have reportedly used this technique.

Read more
Does the popular 5×5 workout build muscle power? Here’s why you should try it.
Lifting a heavy weight for five sets of five reps causes muscle tension and biological responses that drive muscle growth.
red weights Athletic man having workout and bodybuilding with barbells weight front squat setting style in gym and fitness club in dark tone

Some workouts are worth doing, and fitness buffs are raving about the 5x5 workout to maximize strength and hypertrophy. It’s a simple concept, but it might just propel your fitness to the next level and get you over those hurdles. 5x5 is a functional workout that’s been used for decades to enhance athletic performance. Let’s look at the benefits of the 5x5 workout, how to choose the right weight, and the best exercises to include in your routine.
What is the 5x5 workout?

The 5x5 workout involves performing a small selection of full-body compound lifts and strength training moves for 5 sets of 5 reps, such as the bent-over barbell row and the overhead press. It’s similar to a push pull legs routine that stimulates muscle growth. You’ll lift heavy weights without reaching burnout or overworking your muscles. Each day, your session will include one or two lower and upper-body movements, such as a deadlift paired with a row. After the heavy lifting, you’ll typically move on to more isolated exercises that strengthen supporting muscles. You’ll perform the same lifts every week and gradually increase the weight over time.

Read more