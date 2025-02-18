What is reverse dieting? Step-by-step guide to increasing your calories

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is reverse dieting? How to know when it’s time to start reverse dieting Step-by-step guide to a successful reverse dieting plan What are common challenges faced while reverse dieting? Frequently asked questions

If you’ve had a successful weight loss journey, it may be time to start the reverse dieting process. As a trainer, I’ve seen many clients hit their goals. This can be an exciting time for them, but I understand that the next step can be a bit tricky and tedious. In the ideal situation, you have a faster metabolism while weighing less, so you need to find out what your new maintenance calories are — this involves a reverse diet.

So, what is reverse dieting? Keep reading to learn exactly what steps you need to take and common mistakes to avoid!

What is reverse dieting?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “A reverse diet is when you slowly increase your calorie intake after a period of reduced calories or dieting.” Typically, people eat in a calorie deficit to lose weight, but when they’ve reached their goal, they may find that their metabolism has either slowed down due to the prolonged restriction of calories or sped up if they have built some muscle during their weight loss journey.

Either way, reverse dieting helps to reintroduce more food into the diet, allowing the metabolism to recover and function more efficiently without causing significant fat gain. This approach is particularly useful after a weight loss phase or a long period of dieting, as it helps the body adapt to increased calories while preserving lean muscle mass.

At the end of your reverse diet, you will want to have restored the body’s metabolic function and allow for sustainable eating habits that won’t allow the weight to pile back on. The process usually involves gradually adding calories back in, typically by increasing carbs and fats while maintaining a balance of protein. This helps the body adjust to higher caloric intake without overwhelming the system.

How to know when it’s time to start reverse dieting

Determining when it’s time to start reverse dieting depends on a variety of factors, including the following:

You’ve reached your goal weight or body composition

Reverse dieting is particularly useful once you’ve reached your weight loss goal and are looking to maintain that weight while also improving your metabolic health. If you’re at a healthy weight and don’t want to lose any more, reverse dieting can help you ease back into a more sustainable and balanced diet.

You’ve been in a calorie deficit for a long period

If you’ve been dieting for several months or more, your body may have adapted to the lower caloric intake. Prolonged calorie restriction can cause your metabolism to slow down, making it harder to lose weight or maintain your current weight. This is a sign that reverse dieting may be beneficial.

You’re feeling constantly hungry or low energy

If you’ve noticed that you consistently feel hungry, fatigued, or sluggish despite maintaining your calorie deficit, these could be signs that your body needs more fuel. It’s also important to listen to your body when it’s signaling the need for more calories to support daily functions.

You’ve hit a plateau

A weight loss plateau has likely occurred when you stop seeing progress despite staying consistent with your caloric deficit and exercise routine. This can be frustrating, but reverse dieting can help overcome plateaus by slowly increasing your caloric intake, which can revitalize your metabolism and help you break through the stagnation.

Step-by-step guide to a successful reverse dieting plan

Step 1: Determine your maintenance calories

The first step in reverse dieting is to figure out your current maintenance caloric intake. This is the amount of calories your body needs to maintain its current weight. To find this, start by tracking your food and your weight for a week to see how your body responds to your current diet.

Step 2: Increase calories gradually

The key to reverse dieting is to increase your caloric intake slowly, as going too quickly may lead to unwanted weight gain. Start by adding 50 to 100 calories per day each week, primarily from carbohydrates and healthy fats. This allows your metabolism to adjust gradually without putting too much stress on the body.

Step 3: Focus on nutrient-dense foods

While increasing your calorie intake, focus on nutrient-dense foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats. These foods will help restore metabolic function without causing unwanted weight gain. Avoid processed foods that are high in empty calories.

Step 4: Monitor progress regularly

During reverse dieting, it’s important to track your progress regularly. Monitor how your body reacts to the changes in your diet. If you experience significant weight gain, consider reducing the calorie increases or taking a break. However, small fluctuations are normal.

Step 5: Gradually adjust as needed

As you continue reverse dieting, your body will gradually become more efficient at handling higher calorie levels. After a few weeks, you may need to increase calories further until you reach a level that maintains your weight. Continue to monitor your weight, energy levels, and hunger cues.

What are common challenges faced while reverse dieting?

Fear of gaining weight

One of the biggest challenges with reverse dieting is the fear of gaining weight as you increase your caloric intake. This is understandable, especially since you just put so much effort into losing weight. However, it’s important to remember that the gradual increase is designed to help your metabolism recover without causing significant fat gain.

Patience and consistency

Reverse dieting takes time, and many people struggle with the slow pace. It can feel frustrating when results aren’t immediate, but consistency is key. The process of repairing your metabolism and achieving sustainable weight maintenance requires patience.

Hunger and cravings

As you gradually reintroduce more calories, your body may experience heightened hunger or cravings, especially if you’ve been in a severe calorie deficit for a long time. It’s important to stay mindful of your hunger cues and eat balanced, satisfying meals to curb cravings.

Frequently asked questions

Can you lose weight by reverse dieting?

Reverse dieting can help with weight loss indirectly by boosting metabolism and preventing fat gain after a calorie deficit. However, the point of the process isn’t to gain or lose weight but to find your new maintenance calories.

What are the disadvantages of reverse dieting?

Reverse dieting can be time-consuming and mentally challenging, as it requires consistent tracking and gradual adjustments. Some individuals may experience initial weight gain during the process, which can be discouraging. Additionally, it might not be suitable for everyone, especially those with certain health conditions or a history of disordered eating.

How long do you stay in a reverse diet?

The duration of a reverse diet varies based on individual goals and metabolism. Typically, it lasts around four to 12 weeks. The key is to increase calories slowly while keeping a close eye on your progress. If weight gain is minimal and metabolism adapts, the reverse diet can continue until your desired maintenance level is reached.