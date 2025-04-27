Nature’s liquid gold: The rise of raw, unfiltered honey as a superfood

Table of Contents Table of Contents The rise of Manuka honey What makes Manuka honey a superfood Using Manuka honey Shopping for Manuka honey

Raw Manuka honey has recently gained significant traction in functional foods. Thanks to its dense concentration of bioactive compounds that can support the immune system, gut health, and overall cellular protection, it has earned a “superfood status.” Coined “nature’s liquid gold” by some health enthusiasts, many health-focused individuals now wonder if they should incorporate this natural compound into their everyday routine.

To learn more about the rise of raw, unfiltered Manuka honey, I spoke with expert clinical herbalist, Lisa Ganora. Ganora works closely with Manukora honey, a leading Manuka honey brand in the U.S. Here’s what she shared.

The rise of Manuka honey

According to Ganora, several factors are driving the recent interest in Manuka honey. First and foremost, she shares that numerous scientific studies confirm Manuka honey’s antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and gut-supporting properties. As consumers pay more attention to gut health, many recognize Manuka honey’s role in supporting digestion and a healthy gut microbiome. “When the gut has a healthy microbiome, the benefits affect the entire body, including the nervous system,” says Ganora.

The rise of Manuka honey also coincides with an increasing interest by consumers for functional foods. As consumers seek superfoods that provide additional health benefits beyond essential nutrients, many are exploring Manuka honey as a substitute for conventional sweeteners. “Manuka honey’s origin, traceability, purity, and sustainable, eco-friendly harvesting practices make it an appealing choice.”

“Manuka honey has gone from a niche wellness product to a mainstream health essential, thanks to increasing consumer awareness and a strong foundation of scientific research. Its potent antibacterial properties, driven by MGO and supported by polyphenols, make it a natural alternative for supporting immune health and gut balance, especially as antibiotic resistance continues to be a global concern,” says Ganora.

What makes Manuka honey a superfood

Raw honey, particularly Manuka honey, offers numerous health benefits, all due to its rich composition of bioactive compounds.

“Unlike processed honey, which loses many benefits through filtration and heat exposure, raw honey retains its powerful antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. MGO gives Manuka honey its well-documented antibacterial potency, while polyphenols and enzymes help modulate inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.”

“When consumed regularly, raw honey with its oligosaccharides works quietly behind the scenes, nourishing beneficial gut bacteria, supporting immune resilience, and providing essential nutrients that contribute to long-term wellness,” shares Ganora.

Key enzymes, antioxidants, and nutrients

Manuka honey contains several enzymes, antioxidants, and nutrients contributing to its superfood status. Antioxidants such as phenolic acids and flavonoids support cellular protection from free radical damage and help support a healthy microbiome. Antibacterial compounds such as Methylglyoxal (MGO) also help support the gut, while prebiotic carbohydrates known as Oligosaccharides help support healthy blood sugar levels and modulate the body’s insulin response. Lastly, vitamins and minerals such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, B vitamins, and C provide metabolic and immune support.

Using Manuka honey

Understanding Manuka honey isn’t tricky. But many who are new to using Manuka find it challenging to find ways to use it in their daily diets. Once you learn to use Manuka honey in your diet, you’ll find it easier than you’d think.

Ganora shares her favorite ways to incorporate raw honey into a daily diet, such as:

In beverages: Add Manuka honey to herbal tea, coffee, or warm lemon water for digestive and immune support (best added after some cooling to preserve heat-sensitive enzymes).

As a natural sweetener: Use it instead of refined sugar in smoothies, oatmeal, yogurt, or any kitchen creation.

For gut health: Consume a teaspoon on an empty stomach in the morning to support digestion and microbiome balance.

With nut butters or fruits: For a flavorful boost, drizzle Manuka honey with almond butter over toast, mix with fruits and berries, or add it to salad dressings or raw condiments.

On its own: Some people enjoy a delicious scoop of Manuka honey on its own, straight out of the jar.

Shopping for Manuka honey

If you plan to take advantage of manuka honey’s health benefits, you’ll want to start by selecting a trustworthy brand. Ganora recommends looking for third-party certifications when shopping, such as UMF (Unique Manuka Factor), MGO ratings, and Monofloral Manuka Honey Certification (New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries, MPI). She also recommends looking for a certified glyphosate-residue-free, pesticide-free, antibiotic-free (for the health of the bees), and non-GMO Manuka honey product.

In addition, she reminds shoppers that genuine raw honey should be of single-source origin, minimally processed, and guaranteed free of added syrups or fillers. Manuka honey should originate in New Zealand and have UMF and MGO ratings. Buying your Manuka honey from established, ethical products that adhere to strict quality control and traceability measures helps ensure the authenticity of your honey. It enables you to get the most health benefits out of the product.