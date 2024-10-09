 Skip to main content
What is hybrid training? Make the most of your fitness routine

Improve your fitness with multiple types of exercises, all in one

Unlike workouts that focus on improving in one particular area of training, such as running, hybrid workouts combine different types of training into one workout plan. This new type of exercise regimen takes the “best of both worlds” approach by blending training styles to improve in multiple facets at once.

If you’re looking to enhance your fitness levels and gain strength in multiple areas, this workout plan might be for you. Below, we’ll answer the question: “What is hybrid training?” and explore all of its potential benefits.

What is hybrid training?

For long-time athletes, moving away from the concept of getting better at just one thing can be challenging. Shifting away from a single target, hybrid training focuses on improving various aspects of fitness for a more well-rounded routine. The hybrid training approach can offer quite a few benefits.

Less risk of injury

Overdoing any one type of training can lead to an increased risk of injury, especially from overuse. With hybrid training, athletes enjoy a more well-rounded array of exercises that train different muscle groups. Training different muscle groups allows your muscles trained time to heal before training again. Fewer injuries ultimately mean you can enter every workout feeling rested and ready to give it your all. Additionally, athletes who focus only on one type of exercise tend to be more prone to muscle imbalances — and hybrid workouts can work against this common occurrence.

Mental wellness

Hybrid training can also be beneficial for your mental health and well-being. Repeatedly doing the same workouts again and again can lead to stress and burnout, which could even make you fall out of love with an exercise you once enjoyed. Hybrid training offers a way to change up your routine regularly so you never get bored. From endurance exercises to functional fitness, there’s always something you can change within a hybrid fitness routine.

More efficient workouts

Athletes trying hybrid workouts might also find they make better use of their time with a hybrid training routine. Hybrid workouts combine multiple types of exercises into one routine and allow a smoother transition between each exercise. This benefit is ideal for those who want to improve overall fitness but don’t have hours a day to commit to training.

Recent research found that combination training (doing two forms of exercise in one session) had significant effects, but it was time consuming, at an average of 187 minutes per week. On the other hand, hybrid training took only an average of 128 minutes per week, offering a more time-efficient alternative for those with busy schedules.

General fitness

Spending time on a variety of exercises, including strength and endurance exercises, helps you improve your general fitness levels. In turn, you’ll reap the rewards of the general benefits of exercise, such as improved heart health and stronger bones. In addition, having experience with a variety of forms of exercise helps you improve your physical preparedness for everyday life and participation in outdoor sports.

Crafting a hybrid training routine

Understanding the benefits of hybrid training is one thing, but implementation is another. Once you’re ready to start crafting a new exercise plan, you’ll want to begin with some brainstorming. Consider the following questions:

  • What type of exercise do you want to improve on?
  • What are your health and fitness goals?
  • What types of exercises do you enjoy?
  • What types of exercises do you not enjoy?

Considering these questions will help you determine where to start with making your new exercise plan. Some examples of types of training to consider include:

  • Endurance: Cycling or running
  • Strength: Weight training in the gym, calisthenics, or functional strength training
  • Conditioning:  High-intensity interval training (HIIT), sprinting, or CrossFit sessions
  • Cardiovascular: Rowing machine, elliptical, walking, or swimming

Example training schedule

One of the unique benefits of hybrid training is that no two training plans need to look the same. The customizable nature of these plans gives you lots to work with. Here’s an example of a hybrid training schedule to give you some ideas as you brainstorm:

  1. Monday: Run and dynamic stretching
  2. Tuesday: HIIT and yoga
  3. Wednesday: Long swim and strength training
  4. Thursday: Rest day
  5. Friday: Interval training and strength training
  6. Saturday: Cross training and light walk
  7. Sunday: Rest day or light walk

